Photo London returns to Somerset House next week: here's what you need to know

Photo London is an international fine art fair that features a roster of exhibitors from 18 countries, including a Discovery section for emerging galleries

Photo London is one of the world's biggest photography fairs, where galleries and publishers show and sell work by photographers. The event also features exciting exhibitions, talks and awards, so it's a great way to keep your pulse on what's happening in the photo industry, network and find inspiration.

Relaunched in 2015, Photo London is now in its seventh year, and has become a fixture on the fine art and professional photography calendar.

Last year it was held in September, but for 2022 the event returns to Somerset House in London's West End on 12-15 May. Running in parallel, the third edition of Photo London Digital will run from 11 to 29 May.

Photo London will be a four-day celebration of the photographic medium. This year is its seventh edition (Image credit: Photo London/Chiara Ambrosio)

Wait – what is Photo London again?

Photo London is a gathering of galleries from across the globe, presenting photography in its myriad forms. Put simply, you'll find galleries, exhibitors, book publishers, and a public programme of talks and tours.

The fair founders Michael Benson and Fariba Farshad say that Photo London's mission is "to show the best of the past, present and future of photography. This edition is no exception, presenting exhibitors and artists whose work not only delights and surprises, but in many cases also challenges assumptions about what photography can be. Invention is at the core of photography’s DNA and with it the ability to reach beyond its own moment."

Photo London Digital was launched in 2020 because of the pandemic, and at the time it was the the first-ever international online photography fair. It has now evolved into a year-round event, incorporating online panel discussions and workshops for people who aren't able to attend the in-person event.

(Image credit: Ismail Zaidy)

There will also be a special booth dedicated to Peter Fetterman’s (Santa Monica) ‘The Power of Photography’ — a monumental project inspired by the long months of lockdown that includes masterworks by Henri Cartier Bresson, Sebastião Salgado, Sabine Weiss, Sarah Moon and Elliott Erwitt

Nikon is once again Photo London’s official partner, and will be running a series of online and offline professional photography workshops, from High Fashion to Film Noir photography.

Nikon’s stand will offer the fair’s visitors the opportunity to get hands-on with the best Nikon cameras and Nikon lenses, as well as heritage stock. Nikon will also be showcasing work from last year’s Emerging Photographer of the Year award.

The Photo London x Nikon Emerging Photographer Award will present the work of last year’s winner, Heather Agyepong, together with fellow shortlisted artists Almudena Romero and Alia Ali.

The winner of this year’s award will be announced at the Nikon space on 11 May.

(Image credit: Prince Gyasi)

What can I see?

New developments in photography. The Discovery section is where to go for all things cutting-edge, including a special presentation on ‘Photography Crossing Boundaries’ including sculpture, NFTs and The Rainbow Camera by artists Walter and Zoniel.



Galleries supporting Ukraine. Works presented by the Kharkiv School of Photography – contemporary photographers still working in Ukraine and prints by Philip-Lorca diCorcia of his photographs taken in Odessa.



Master of Photography Nick Knight will have an exhibition entitled ‘Nick Knight: Future’ spanning works from 1980s to new pieces made for the Fair.



A China showcase, thanks to Photo London’s partnership with the World Photography Organisation.



Vintage photography. The fair has a commitment to classic pieces, including the work of Lee Miller and the Countess of Castiglione.

Work from master photographer Nick Night will be on display at Photo London. Blade of Light for Alexander McQueen, 2004 (Image credit: Nick Knight)

(Image credit: David Bailey)

Get tickets to Photo London 2022 now

Photo London takes place on 12-15 May 2022 at Somerset House, Strand, London WC2R 1LA.

Opening hours and ticket prices vary, but you can find out more here.

See the full Photo London 2022 line-up here.

