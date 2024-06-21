Panasonic S5 II drops to best price ever - just £1,099

This is one of the best camera deals we have seen this month - with £300 off one of our favourite full-frame cameras. Available today, the Panasonic Lumix S5 II body is on sale for just £1,099 - making it a great option for someone making a move to full-frame mirrorless.

Panasonic Lumix S5 II body|£1,649|now £1,099

SAVE £560 at Clifton Cameras The Lumix S5 II is a full-frame mirrorless camera with a big filmmaking pedigree. It’s built around a 24.2MP CMOS sensor, boasts phase hybrid AF, cinema 4K 60p and 6K 30p – and it’s no stills slouch either. It’s not surprising we gave it five stars in our review! Remember to apply the £300 voucher code on the page to ensure you get this price

The Panasonic Lumix S5 II is already an incredible bang-for-buck full frame camera, even without this wild saving - and got a five-star rating in our full review. We summarised the camera like this…

"Building on the solid foundation of the original Lumix S5’s tough compact frame, class-leading 5-axis in-body image stabilization, and excellent color science, the LUMIX S5 II didn’t need any significant overhauls. However, the addition of phase detection autofocus brings the S5 right in line with some of the best hybrid cameras money can buy."

It was the first Panasonic camera with phase-detect autofocus. Its 24.2MP sensor delivers 6K 30p or 4K 60p video, 30fps burst shooting, dual native ISO, 4:2:2 10-bit recording, dual memory card slots, and the list goes on.

