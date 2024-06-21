Panasonic S5 II drops to best price ever - just £1,099

This is one of the best camera deals we have seen this month - with £300 off one of our favourite full-frame cameras. Available today, the Panasonic Lumix S5 II body is on sale for just £1,099 - making it a great option for someone making a move to full-frame mirrorless.
Panasonic Lumix S5 II body|£1,649|now £1,099
SAVE £560 at Clifton Cameras The Lumix S5 II is a full-frame mirrorless camera with a big filmmaking pedigree. It’s built around a 24.2MP CMOS sensor, boasts phase hybrid AF, cinema 4K 60p and 6K 30p – and it’s no stills slouch either. It’s not surprising we gave it five stars in our review! Remember to apply the £300 voucher code on the page to ensure you get this price