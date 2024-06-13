Panasonic joins forces with Arri to offer ARRI LogC3 for the Lumix GH7

By
published

Pansonic and Arri team up to deliver cinematic quality to the masses with the Lumix GH7 via a paid-for software key

Panasonic Lumix GH7
(Image credit: Panasonic)

Panasonic is introducing a separately sold software upgrade for its newly-announced Lumix GH7 which promises to bring professional cinematic quality to the masses. This paid-for firmware upgrade enables users to access and use Arri LogC3 codec for filmmaking, facilitating seamless color matching with Arri’s digital cinema cameras

The Arri LogC3 curve integration on the Panasonic Lumix GH7 has been certified by Arri, ensuring precise implementation. With the inclusion of Arri LogC3 alongside the traditional V-Log, the options for Log recording are expanded, enhancing color information and dynamic range, and significantly improving workflow compatibility for GH7 users.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles