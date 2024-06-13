Panasonic joins forces with Arri to offer ARRI LogC3 for the Lumix GH7

Panasonic is introducing a separately sold software upgrade for its newly-announced Lumix GH7 which promises to bring professional cinematic quality to the masses. This paid-for firmware upgrade enables users to access and use Arri LogC3 codec for filmmaking, facilitating seamless color matching with Arri’s digital cinema cameras.

The Arri LogC3 curve integration on the Panasonic Lumix GH7 has been certified by Arri, ensuring precise implementation. With the inclusion of Arri LogC3 alongside the traditional V-Log, the options for Log recording are expanded, enhancing color information and dynamic range, and significantly improving workflow compatibility for GH7 users.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

GH7 users can now convert footage recorded in Arri LogC3 to their preferred visual style using the Arri Look Library, which offers 87 high-quality Arri Looks. The online Arri Look Library simulator allows you to preview and select the ideal Arri Look File for your shooting needs.

The LUT package for Rec709 conversion (Arri Look Library LogC3 to Rec709 3D-LUTs) can also be stored in the GH7’s LUT Library, allowing for real-time LUT application during video capture.

By utilizing the Arri Look Library (log-to-log), you can color-grade Arri LogC3 footage and apply Arri Looks within the log space. The Arri_LogC3_v1-2_LUT_Package allows for the conversion of video color spaces to fit various display devices, supporting both SDR and HDR output, making it easy to achieve the desired ARRI Look across different viewing platforms.

Arri Look Library simulator (Image credit: Arri)

Shooting in Arri LogC3 on the Lumix GH7 is ideal for scenarios requiring flexibility, such as mounting on gimbals or drones. It simplifies color matching when using cinema cameras like the Arri Alexa Mini as the primary camera.

The Arri LogC3 on the Lumix GH7, when the DMW-SFU3A key is installed, aligns with the Arri camera’s standard ISO 800 sensitivity, allowing consistent gamma curve usage across different ISO settings and enabling ISO Auto recording, a unique feature for mirrorless cameras.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Additionally, the Arri LogC3 recording capability will also be made available on the Panasonic Lumix GH6 using the same Software Upgrade Key – with the exception of the Real Time LUT function will only be available on the Panasonic Lumix GH7.

The Lumix Upgrade Software Key DMW-SFU3A sells for $199.99.