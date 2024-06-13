Panasonic joins forces with Arri to offer ARRI LogC3 for the Lumix GH7

Pansonic and Arri team up to deliver cinematic quality to the masses with the Lumix GH7 via a paid-for software key
(Image credit: Panasonic)
Panasonic is introducing a separately sold software upgrade for its newly-announced Lumix GH7 which promises to bring professional cinematic quality to the masses. This paid-for firmware upgrade enables users to access and use Arri LogC3 codec for filmmaking, facilitating seamless color matching with Arri’s digital cinema cameras.
The Arri LogC3 curve integration on the Panasonic Lumix GH7 has been certified by Arri, ensuring precise implementation. With the inclusion of Arri LogC3 alongside the traditional V-Log, the options for Log recording are expanded, enhancing color information and dynamic range, and significantly improving workflow compatibility for GH7 users.
GH7 users can now convert footage recorded in Arri LogC3 to their preferred visual style using the Arri Look Library, which offers 87 high-quality Arri Looks. The online Arri Look Library simulator allows you to preview and select the ideal Arri Look File for your shooting needs.
The LUT package for Rec709 conversion (Arri Look Library LogC3 to Rec709 3D-LUTs) can also be stored in the GH7’s LUT Library, allowing for real-time LUT application during video capture.
By utilizing the Arri Look Library (log-to-log), you can color-grade Arri LogC3 footage and apply Arri Looks within the log space. The Arri_LogC3_v1-2_LUT_Package allows for the conversion of video color spaces to fit various display devices, supporting both SDR and HDR output, making it easy to achieve the desired ARRI Look across different viewing platforms.
Shooting in Arri LogC3 on the Lumix GH7 is ideal for scenarios requiring flexibility, such as mounting on gimbals or drones. It simplifies color matching when using cinema cameras like the Arri Alexa Mini as the primary camera.
The Arri LogC3 on the Lumix GH7, when the DMW-SFU3A key is installed, aligns with the Arri camera’s standard ISO 800 sensitivity, allowing consistent gamma curve usage across different ISO settings and enabling ISO Auto recording, a unique feature for mirrorless cameras.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Additionally, the Arri LogC3 recording capability will also be made available on the Panasonic Lumix GH6 using the same Software Upgrade Key – with the exception of the Real Time LUT function will only be available on the Panasonic Lumix GH7.
The Lumix Upgrade Software Key DMW-SFU3A sells for $199.99.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.