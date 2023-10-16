Own an Eve Arnold photo of Marilyn Monroe for $110: Magnum print sale now on

Own a copy of this classic Eve Arnold photo of Marilyn Monroe – or choose from many more – in the latest Magnum Square Print Sale

The latest Magnum Photos Square Print Sale is open now and sees the iconic photo agency partner with the World Press Photo Foundation to explore what photography means in the age of artificial intelligence.

Over 100 images feature in the ‘Written by Light’ sale, with more than 75 Magnum photographers joined by an additional 30 World Press Photo awarded photographers from around the world.

This sale runs for just one week, so you’ll need to act quickly to own a museum-quality print, which are priced at $110/£110.

The ‘Written by Light’ Square Print Sale is open until Sunday 22 October at 23.59 EST /(04.59 BST Monday 24 April).

Alec Soth, Magnum photographer. USA. Cape Girardeau, Missouri. 2002. Sleeping by the Mississippi. (Image credit: © Alec Soth/Magnum Photos)

Magnum photographers whose work appears in the sale include Abbas, Eve Arnold, Olivia Arthur, Jonas Bendiksen, Ian Berry, Werner Bischof, René Burri, Bieke Depoorter, Carl De Keyzer, Elliott Erwitt, Harry Gruyaert, Bob Henriques, David Hurn, Yael Martínez, Susan Meiselas, Martin Parr, David Seymour, Alec Soth, Chris Steele-Perkins – and many more.

Guest photographers from World Press Photo include Chad Ajamian, Anna Bedynska, Alessandro Cinque, Francoise Demulder, Rehab Eldalil, David Gray, Terrell Groggins, Ahmad Halabisaz, Jonas Kak, Senthil Kumaran, Mads Nissen, Finbarr O’Reilly, Anuar Patjane Floriuk, Hannah Reyes Morales, Ronaldo Schemidt, Fatima Shbair, Ami Vitale, Irina Werning and Vanessa Winship.

Cristina de Middel, Magnum photographer. 2011. Wolohka. From the series: Afronauts. (Image credit: © Cristina de Middel/Magnum Photos)

“Through this curation, we want to pay tribute and celebrate what really makes our photographs different from an artificially-generated image,” explains Magnum president, Cristina de Middel.

“As photographers, we were all, at some point, seduced by light and the possibilities of capturing it in our own unique way.

“The time feels right to go back to our roots in the practice and reflect on the very origins of our photographic practice, to the camera obscura, and how an image is recorded by the impact of light on a surface.”

The partnership was inspired by several members of Magnum Photos and World Press Photo who met in the context of a working group around new labeling standards for visual journalism.

“We have partnered with Magnum Photos to honor and double down on our support for photojournalism that captures fair and accurate representations of what the photographer witnessed,” says Joumana El Zein Khoury, executive director of World Press Photo.

“I hope these images will help prompt wider discussions around the differences between AI-generated images and photography.”

Guest photographers for this sale include previous winners of the renowned World Press Photo Contest — an annual competition that has been held since 1955 to recognize and celebrate the best photojournalism and documentary photography produced that year.

Own a limited edition Magnum Square Print for $110

Dennis Stock, Magnum photographer. 1970. Sun. (Brother Sun, page 43) (Image credit: © Dennis Stock/Magnum Photos)

As the sale window runs for just seven days, you have limited time to purchase a museum-quality print from some of the biggest names in photography for just $110/£110/€120 plus tax.

Magnum Photos was founded in Paris in 1947 and holds regular Square Print Sales every year. The images in each sale are always different, and are not available outside the sale window.

Elliott Erwitt, Magnum photographer. USA. New York. 1999. (Image credit: © Elliott Erwitt/Magnum Photos)

Paul Fusco, Magnum photographer. USA. Artesia, New Mexico. 1963. Rancher Robert O. Anderson. (Image credit: © Paul Fusco/Magnum Photos)

Nanna Heitmann, Magnum photographer. Russsia. Teriberka. April 2021. A dog came out of the dark and stands still for a few seconds under the northern lights before he disappears into the tundra again. (Image credit: © Nanna Heitmann/Magnum Photos )

Sergio Larrain, Magnum photographer. A flock of birds is transformed into a pattern of eerie shadows against the grey skies as they burst into flight in Trafalgar Square, London, in 1959. (Image credit: © Sergio Larrain/Magnum Photos)

Alessandra Sanguinetti, Magnum photographer. ‘The Models‘ – an image from the book The Adventures of Guille and Belinda and The Enigmatic Meaning of Their Dreams. Argentina, 2000 (Image credit: © Alessandra Sanguinetti/Magnum Photos)

M'hammed Kilito, World Press Photo Foundation. “When we are in the dry and arid desert, there is one thing we look for almost instinctively and that is the green color. It is the promise of water and therefore of life. This is the last grouping of palm trees in Tanseest, what used to be an oasis 15km from the town of Assa.“ (Image credit: © M'hammed Kilito/World Press Photo )

Ahmad Halabisaz, World Press Photo Foundation. Ghazal sits on a chair in front of a mosque in Tehran, Iran. “Few days after Mahsa’s death, I was walking past Keshavarzi Boulevard when I saw a massive crowd of men and women, young and old, all together, chanting this slogan that I’ve never heard before: ‘Woman, Life, Freedom’. It enlightened me, it was moving”, Ghazal said. (Image credit: © Ahmad Halabisaz. 2023 World Press Photo Contest Winner)

The sale is on for only seven days – so buy now!

Underwater photograph of a whale taken by Anuar Patjane Floriuk. 2016 World Press Photo Contest Winner. (Image credit: © Anuar Patjane Floriuk. 2016 World Press Photo Contest Winner)

This is just a flavor of the prints on offer in the ‘Written by Light’ Square Print sale. To browse the full selection, and make a purchase, go to: www.magnumphotos.com/shop

