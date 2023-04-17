Own a Carolyn Drake or Alec Soth print for $110/£110: Magnum print sale now on

Magnum Photos concludes its 75th-anniversary celebrations with the last in a series of three Square Print Sales.
‘Vital Signs’ runs until Sunday April 23 and follows ‘Now’ and ‘Precedents’, which took place in 2022.
Taken together, the three sales offer a fascinating look back over the history of the iconic photo agency, which was founded in 1947.
Available for purchase include prints by A. Abbas, Christopher Anderson, Eve Arnold, Myriam Boulos, Sabiha Çimen, Constantine Manos, Peter Marlow, Steve McCurry, Susan Meiselas, Cristina de Middel, Inge Morath, Trent Parke, Mark Power, Chris Steele-Perkins, Newsha Tavakolian – and many more.
This sale runs for just one week, so you’ll need to act quickly to own a museum-quality print, which are priced at $110/£110/€120.
The 'Vital Signs' Square Print Sale is open until Sunday 23 April at 23.59 EST (20.59 PST/04.59 BST Monday 24 April).
“We are opening the doors and inviting our long-time friends to join the conversation,” said Magnum Photos president, Cristina de Middel.
“The invitation is just a formality, as the photography family has always shared a house – a house that is busy, and in constant renovation. As a family, we are now, once again, looking at the future with more questions than answers.
“Photographers have built the visual chronology of who we were and who we are today.
“For who we will be, the journey ahead is one that we are not ready to do alone. It will be a long road, and for that, we need as many skilled and diverse travelers as we can get,” added De Middel.

Magnum Square Prints are printed on 6 x 6in (15.24 x 15.24cm) archival paper; the image size is 5.5in (14cm) on the longest side. The images will not be cropped but will have white borders.
As the sale runs for just seven days, you will need to act quickly to own a museum-quality print from some of the biggest names in photography for just $110/£110/€120 plus tax.
Magnum Photos was founded in Paris in 1947 and holds regular Square Print Sales every year. The images in each sale are always different, and are not available outside the sale window.

This is just a flavor of the prints on offer in the ‘Vital Signs’ Square Print sale. To browse the full selection, and make a purchase, go to: www.magnumphotos.com/shop (opens in new tab)
Magnum Square Prints are printed on 6 x 6in (15.24 x 15.24cm) archival paper; image size is 5.5in (14cm) on the longest side. The images will not be cropped but will have white borders instead.

