Our pick of the best camcorder deals in the Cyber Monday sales

Canon XA65 | was £1,939 | now £1,739
Save £200 at Clifton Cameras This pro camcorder offers 4K recording from a 1/2.3-type sensor - and handily provides live streaming via its UVC-compatible USB-C socket.
Panasonic X1500 | was £1,400 | now £999
Save £200 at Clifton Cameras A professional camcorder with a 25x zoom and a 1/2.5in sensor. You can shoot in 4K, but a useful feature of this model is you can capture at 120fps in Full HD, for superb slow-motion effects.
Panasonic VX980 | was £399.99 | now £339
Save £60 at Amazon Low-cost camcorders are pretty hard to find nowadays, but this 4K model offers a great set of features for a sensible price – perfect for family movies and travellers.