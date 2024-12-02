Our pick of the best camcorder deals in the Cyber Monday sales

By
published

There aren't lots of camcorder deals this year – but there are still some big savings to be had

Cyber Monday Camcorder deals
We are now getting towards the end of this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales - and we have seen some decent Cyber Monday camera deals... In our hunt for bargains, we have kept our eye out for camcorder deals too. To be honest, there haven't been that many - but we thought we should at least share the ones that we have found - as some of them provide the best price that we have seen on that particular model. (Image credit: Panasonic)
Canon XA65 | was £1,939 | now £1,739Save £200 at Clifton Cameras

Canon XA65 | was £1,939 | now £1,739
Save £200 at Clifton Cameras This pro camcorder offers 4K recording from a 1/2.3-type sensor - and handily provides live streaming via its UVC-compatible USB-C socket.

Panasonic X1500 | was £1,400 | now £999Save £200 at Clifton Cameras

Panasonic X1500 | was £1,400 | now £999
Save £200 at Clifton Cameras A professional camcorder with a 25x zoom and a 1/2.5in sensor. You can shoot in 4K, but a useful feature of this model is you can capture at 120fps in Full HD, for superb slow-motion effects.

Panasonic VX980 | was £399.99 | now £339Save £60 at Amazon

Panasonic VX980 | was £399.99 | now £339
Save £60 at Amazon Low-cost camcorders are pretty hard to find nowadays, but this 4K model offers a great set of features for a sensible price – perfect for family movies and travellers.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 

His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

Related articles