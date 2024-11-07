Oppo aims to revolutionize mobile photography making it easier and more accessible to capture high quality content

Paris Photo 2024 kicks off today and its global partner Oppo is flying the flag for mobile photography by introducing an innovative new camera system focused on making it easier and more accessible to create great photography.

During an exclusive camera roundtable discussion at Paris Photo 2024, Oppo unveiled its imaging proposition ‘Capture the Beauty of Life with Ease’. This offered a glimpse into the camera advancements of the upcoming Find X8 series – and spoilers, it’s pretty special!

Paris Photo 2024 (Image credit: Future)

Oppo's goal is to ‘democratize high-quality photography’, providing the ability to capture excellent photography to the masses. With camera advancements, machine learning, and AI, OPOppoPO aim to cover the technicals by providing auto settings to best capture the scene. This means all the user needs to do is point and shoot, and a high quality image will be created, keeping them in the moment.

The roundtable discussion was led by Oppo’s Director of Imaging Products Joy Cheng. He states, “Our imaging proposition, ‘Capture the Beauty of Life with Ease,’ drives our continuous innovation in mobile photography, enabling users to capture life’s extraordinary moments without technical complexity”.

Teaser for the Oppo Find X8 series (Image credit: OPPO)

The first phone to benefit from this new initiative is the Find X8 series, a return to flagship status for the model. The Find X8 series offers some impressive camera features that blur the line between phone and Hasselblad compact camera.

A standout new feature for the series is a new portraiture mode. As a company Oppo has always centred its photography around people, so it has developed a dedicated portrait mode that enhances portraits and renders them with natural ambient light that matches the scene – a concept OPPO calls “Atmospheric Environmental Portrait”.

The rendering of light and the balance between highlights and shadow has always been a hurdle for camera phones, but the Find X8 utilizes an upgraded version of Oppo’s Hyper Tone Camera System rendering warm and natural colors such as skin tones with more accuracy.

Speaking on this subject Cheng stated, “The Find X8 Series excels in capturing lighting details, naturally bringing out layers of light and shadow, fine contours, and textures to create a unique ambiance that tells the story behind each image. We’re delivering master-level tonal quality, smoother color transitions, and enhanced skin tone representation for professional portrait quality in every shot”.

A sample image of Oppo’s new hybrid telephoto capabilities (Image credit: OPPO)

Oppo’s action mode shown providing sharp details while freezing motion (Image credit: OPPO)

This attention to the details is carried across all of the photo modes including a newly worked action mode where quality can often play second fiddle to shutter speed. Further development in Oppo’s computational photography enables both simultaneously.

In my opinion, the most impressive aspect of the Find X8 series’ new camera system is the outstanding telephoto capabilities. The multiple lenses offer a vast focal range with razor-sharp image quality throughout. I look forward to showcasing this in more detail when further announcements are made.

I’m looking forward to putting it through its paces to in a more professional environment to test if it can entirely replace my compact – I have a feeling it just might!