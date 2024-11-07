Oppo aims to revolutionize mobile photography making it easier and more accessible to capture high quality content

Oppo reveals new details about the upcoming Find X8 series camera system, and declare a new proposal for its camera phone imaging

An individual wearing a dress in a field surrounded by mountains
OPPO improves on its Hyper Tone camera system used for shooting portraits (Image credit: OPPO)

Paris Photo 2024 kicks off today and its global partner Oppo is flying the flag for mobile photography by introducing an innovative new camera system focused on making it easier and more accessible to create great photography.

During an exclusive camera roundtable discussion at Paris Photo 2024, Oppo unveiled its imaging proposition ‘Capture the Beauty of Life with Ease’. This offered a glimpse into the camera advancements of the upcoming Find X8 series – and spoilers, it’s pretty special!

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

