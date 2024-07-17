OMG! The OM System OM-5 gets a $200 price cut, making it just $999.99 this Amazon Prime Day

If you're looking for the best Micro Four Thirds camera on the market and something compact to carry all day long, whether for your travels or street photography, the OM-5 is the perfect choice for you!
This Amazon Prime Day, you can grab the OM System OM-5 for just $999.99, saving you a cool $200, and no matter your style this deal runs across both paint options for Black or Silver - so you have no excuse to grab yourself a bargain while you can!
OM System OM-5 | was $1,199.99 | now $999.99
Save $200 at Amazon Offering 20MP stills, and 4K 30p video in a compact body, this Micro Four Thirds camera is the perfect companion for your travels – now with a $200 saving!
