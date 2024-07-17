OMG! The OM System OM-5 gets a $200 price cut, making it just $999.99 this Amazon Prime Day

If you're looking for the best Micro Four Thirds camera on the market and something compact to carry all day long, whether for your travels or street photography, the OM-5 is the perfect choice for you! 

This Amazon Prime Day, you can grab the OM System OM-5 for just $999.99, saving you a cool $200, and no matter your style this deal runs across both paint options for Black or Silver - so you have no excuse to grab yourself a bargain while you can!

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

