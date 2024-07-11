OM System OM-5 camera drops to just $999 ahead of Prime Day

Grab the OM-5 from OM Systems for just $999 at Amazon - and you don't need to be a Prime member

If you're looking for the best Micro Four Thirds camera on the market and something compact to carry all day long, whether you're going on your travels or you simply want something small and compact for street photography, then your deal on the OM-5 is for you!

Although the Prime Day camera deals don't officially start until next week,  you can nowpick up the OM Systems OM-5 for a cool $999 - saving you a sweet $200 

OM Systems OM-5|was $1,199|now $999 SAVE $200 at Amazon.

OM Systems OM-5|was $1,199|now $999
SAVE $200 at Amazon. If you prefer a chrome finish over the black version, you can still get the same discount deal.

View Deal
