OM System OM-5 camera drops to just $999 ahead of Prime Day

If you're looking for the best Micro Four Thirds camera on the market and something compact to carry all day long, whether you're going on your travels or you simply want something small and compact for street photography, then your deal on the OM-5 is for you!

Although the Prime Day camera deals don't officially start until next week, you can nowpick up the OM Systems OM-5 for a cool $999 - saving you a sweet $200

SAVE $200 at Amazon. Offering 20MP stills, and 4K30p video in a compact body, this Micro Four Thirds camera is the perfect companion for your travels - now with a $200 saving!

Crafted to accompany you on all your adventures without being cumbersome, the OM System OM-5 mirrorless camera is a compact and durable Micro Four Thirds camera ideal for both still photography and video recording. With a 20.4MP Live MOS sensor and an enhanced TruePic IX image processor, this camera delivers swift continuous shooting at up to 30 fps and supports DCI and UHD 4K video recording.

The sensor and processor provide a sensitivity range of up to ISO 25600, while the advanced 5-axis sensor-shift image stabilization system compensates for up to 6.5 stops of camera shake, ensuring sharper handheld shots.

Additionally, the sensor features 121 cross-type phase-detection points and 121 contrast-detection areas, offering fast and accurate focusing and subject tracking. Designed for your photographic journeys, this powerful and versatile camera can easily be packed in your bag or slung over your shoulder, ready for when inspiration strikes.