Nuns at sunset and bug eyes impress judges at Mobile Photography Awards

The Mobile Photography Awards has just announced the winners of its 12th annual competition which recognizes talented smartphone photographers. This year a record number of entries were received from photographers all over the world but surprisingly hardly any of the winning images were shot on the latest camera phones such as the iPhone 14 (opens in new tab) or Google Pixel 7.

First place was awarded to Australian photographer Glenn Homann for his stunning portfolio of work which featured colorful architectural shots, a dreamy slow shutter capture of a waterfall, and a striking portrait of a bearded old man (among others) . His mesmerizing photos were taken on an iPhone 12 (opens in new tab) but it was the vivid colors, dramatic lighting, and compelling compositions that won Homann the $3,000 cash prize and the title of Mobile Photographer of the Year.

Miners of Ijen Volcano - Travel and transport winner (Image credit: Chen Lin)

On winning the award, Homann said, "Oh wow, I'm blown away. This recognition means a lot to me, and I hope it will inspire others to explore the endless possibilities of mobile photography."

Daniela Calo who used her iPhone 11 Pro (opens in new tab) to shoot a comical photo of nuns on a beach titled Nunset won the people category, Dorota Yamadag stole the show in the architecture category with her photo Steel. Glass. And All that Jazz while an incredibly detailed shot of a bug's eyes taken by Fabio Sartori came first in the macro category.

Macro eyes - winner of the macro category (Image credit: Fabio Sartori)

The MPA is split into twelve categories: black and white, landscape, street photography, portraits, architecture, digital fine art, macro, people, darkness, travel, silhouettes, and water/snow/ice and there is also a photo essay category. With so many genres coved, the MPA can be entered by anyone who loves shooting with their phone and the submissions are always incredibly diverse. Each category winner will also be awarded a cash prize of $250 and will be featured in the MPA exhibition.

Nunset - winner of the people category (Image credit: Daniela Calo)

Daniel Berman, the founder of the Mobile Photography Awards, said, "The judges had a difficult job selecting the winners. We are confident that the winning images represent the best of mobile photography." Mobile photography has come a long way, and it's exciting to see the quality of the images that can be created with just a smartphone. The Mobile Photography Awards is a testament to the power of this medium, and we are thrilled to be a part of it."

Flight Pattern - winner of the digital art / visual FX category (Image credit: Heather McAlister)

The competition started in 2011 - the same year the iPhone 5 launched with its 8-megapixel eyesight camera with video recording, panoramic mode and face detection. In just over a decade, camera phone technology has advanced monumentally with cameras now boasting multiple lenses, 200MP sensors, ultra-smooth stabilization and advanced eye and face detection modes. Camera phones have made photography accessible to millions of people worldwide and its important competitions like this celebrate it.

Steel. Glass. And All That Jazz - winner of the architecture category (Image credit: Dorota Yamadag)

