'Nosey Parker' is a charming, heartfelt photographic ode to northern England

In a heartfelt ode to the English city of Leeds (and its surrounding areas), photographer and creative producer Hannah Platts has just released a selection of the most recent photographs in her latest publication, Nosey Parker. The 72-page hardback book is the first to be published by Platform, the new publishing project by RRB Photobooks that hopes to support emerging voices in British documentary photography.

Capturing colorful shopfronts, hidden gems and the mundane moments that make the county of Yorkshire magical, Platt’s depiction of Leeds oozes wry humor and character. From a photo of chickens crossing the road to an ice cream van precariously parked on a slipway to the sea, Platt's work shows the diverse and distinct backdrops that make up her city.

Since graduating from Leeds Art University in 2014 with a degree in photography, Hannah Platt has self-published several photography books including You’re in America Now, Honey and Out of Order, which sold out in two editions.

When she’s not working on a photography project or printing her self-published works, Platt works as a creative producer for East Street Arts (opens in new tab) – a charity that aims to empower artists to be self-determined, take control and influence decisions that will improve other people's lives and environments.

One of Britain’s best-known documentary photographers, Martin Parr, wrote the foreword, describing it as "… brief glances that she has captured and owned that have become part of her connection to the city… Photography is about ensuring the connection to the subject matter is clear and concise and yet still holds the ambiguity that all good work contains."

Platt’s playful approach is evident across her work, whether she is photographing the everyday or the extraordinary. This isn’t a serious photobook, but one that is meant to bring joy and laughter.

"I hope this book brought a smile; if it didn’t – did you not see the chickens crossing the road? A lot of the time, if not all, I’ll take a photo because there was something special that caught my eye. Nosey Parker is full of those glowing moments; which I have Yorkshire to thank for, it makes for a very charming playground."

Nosey Parker is now available to pre-order (opens in new tab) ready for its release later this month. At just £28 (approximately $32 / AU$49) for the standard version or £65 ($74 / AU$113) for the special edition with a signed print, this quirky, insightful photobook will make a welcome addition to any coffee table.