Nikon Zf hits SUPER-LOW price of just £1,769 this Amazon Prime Day

If you've been looking for a reason to retire your best DSLR and upgrade to a top full-frame mirrorless camera with a retro look, this Nikon Zf deal is perfect for you!

The Nikon Zf is a highly sought-after camera, praised by many, and this deal makes it even more enticing. You can now save a whopping £730 off the Nikon Zf with this amazing offer at Amazon this Amazon Prime Day.

With the best Amazon Prime Day camera deals well under way, we anticipate some great discounts on Nikon cameras. However, this deal will unlikely get any better, so buy now and avoid disappointment!

Nikon Zf | was £2,499 | now £1,769

Save £730 at Amazon If you're looking for a brilliant mirrorless camera but want the retro look, then the Nikon Zf is in my opinion the best out there for blending modern tech with retro style – and now it’s even cheaper!

Inspired by the legendary Nikon FM2, the Nikon Zf captivates with its exquisite, tactile charm. Precision-machined edges, knurled dials, and a marbled texture provide both visual appeal and a rich sensory experience.

Constructed from precision-carved aluminum, the shutter speed, ISO, and exposure compensation dials feature engraved markings for accurate manual adjustments. The mechanical shutter delivers a satisfying click, enhancing the tactile interaction.

The Zf's electronic viewfinder, housed in a prism-shaped casing, complements the vintage-inspired controls with an intuitive design. This viewfinder integrates seamlessly with the 3.2-inch vari-angle rear LCD screen, allowing easy adjustment of focus points, subject tracking, and display modes without breaking eye contact. The fully articulating screen, including a front-facing option, enhances navigation and operation from various angles.