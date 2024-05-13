Nikon Z8 price drops below Black Friday record to its lowest-ever price

If you're looking for one of the best Nikon cameras or you're looking to upgrade to the best mirrorless camera on the market from your old DSLR, well I've got a brilliant deal for you!

The Nikon Z8 boasts a generous 45.7MP full-frame resolution. Its stacked CMOS sensor delivers rapid readouts, rendering a mechanical shutter unnecessary – only an electronic one is present. This advancement allows for a remarkable shutter speed of up to 1/32,000 second, far exceeding other premium cameras that typically top out at 1/8,000 second.

For capturing fast-paced action, the camera supports up to 120fps continuous shooting speed, albeit at the cost of resolution, with stills dropping to 11MP at this peak burst rate. At 30fps, however, you can employ the full sensor capacity without missing any crucial moments, complete with autofocus and autoexposure engaged between frames.

Regarding video capabilities, the camera can record up to 8.3K 60p in 12-bit internally, supporting N-RAW and ProRes RAW HQ formats.

The only real drawback lies in its battery life, as the Z8 employs the same cell as Z7 bodies, providing approximately 275 shots per charge. However, the cost savings from this model afford you the opportunity to purchase not only an extra battery but also a standard zoom lens.