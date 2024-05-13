Nikon Z8 price drops below Black Friday record to its lowest-ever price

If you're looking for one of the best Nikon cameras or you're looking to upgrade to the best mirrorless camera on the market from your old DSLR, well I've got a brilliant deal for you!
The Nikon Z8 is currently at its lowest-ever price, beating its Black Friday record, meaning you can now save a MASSIVE £450 off RRP bringing the Z8 total to just £3,299! And to sweeten the deal Wex, London Camera Exchange, Park Cameras and Jessops are all running this amazing offer, so that you can shop at your favorite retailer with confidence.
Nikon Z8 (body)|was £3,999|now £3,299
Save £450 at Wex This is an incredible deal on a superb camera that excels in both still photography and videography, regardless of the challenge. In fact, this discount surpasses what was offered during Black Friday and represents the lowest price we've ever seen for this professional-grade full-frame mirrorless camera.
💰Lowest-ever price, beating Black Friday
✅ Best of the Nikon Z9 for less!
❌Not the greatest battery life
💲Price Check:
Park Cameras £3,299| Jessops £3,299|LCE £3,299