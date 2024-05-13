Nikon Z8 price drops below Black Friday record to its lowest-ever price

A £450 discount gets you the Nikon Z8 below Black Friday record to its lowest-ever price of £3,299

(Image credit: Nikon)

If you're looking for one of the best Nikon cameras or you're looking to upgrade to the best mirrorless camera on the market from your old DSLR, well I've got a brilliant deal for you!

The Nikon Z8 is currently at its lowest-ever price, beating its Black Friday record, meaning you can now save a MASSIVE £450 off RRP bringing the Z8 total to just £3,299! And to sweeten the deal Wex, London Camera Exchange, Park Cameras and Jessops are all running this amazing offer, so that you can shop at your favorite retailer with confidence.

Nikon Z8 (body)|was £3,999|now £3,299

Save £450 at Wex This is an incredible deal on a superb camera that excels in both still photography and videography, regardless of the challenge. In fact, this discount surpasses what was offered during Black Friday and represents the lowest price we've ever seen for this professional-grade full-frame mirrorless camera.

💰Lowest-ever price, beating Black Friday
Best of the Nikon Z9 for less!
❌Not the greatest battery life

💲Price Check:
Park Cameras £3,299|  Jessops £3,299|LCE £3,299

View Deal
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

