Nikon Z7 II get giant $1,000 price cut this Labor Day

If you've been holding onto your trusty DSLR for years but are ready to upgrade to one of the best mirrorless cameras, you're in luck. I've found an incredible deal that knocks a massive $1,000 off the Nikon Z7 II, one of Nikon's top cameras this Labor Day.
Nikon Z7 II |was $2996.95|now $1,996.95
SAVE $1,000 at Adorama. If you're looking for a high-resolution camera that is a brilliant all-rounder for stills and video applications.
Price check: B&H: $1,996.95| Amazon: $1,996.95