Nikon Z5 full-frame mirrorless camera drops to lowest price ever

By
published

Nikon Z5 body is now just £869

Nikon Z5 deal
(Image credit: Nikon)

If you're a Nikon fan and you have wanted to own one of the best Nikon cameras or just love the tech involved with the best mirrorless cameras on the market then you need to jump on this deal for the Nikon Z5. This full-frame camera has dropped to the lowest prices we’ve seen - just £869 body only at Amazon. That's £30 less than the bargain price we wrote about back in July.

Nikon Z5 | was £1,299| now £869 Save £400 at Amazon

Nikon Z5 | was £1,299 | now £869
Save £400 at Amazon This is one of the best prices we have ever seen for this full-frame mirrorless model. There is no lens - but a tempting offer for those who want to trade up from a Nikon DSLR and use their existing lenses with an FTZ II adapter.

View Deal

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

