Nikon just launched a camera robot that copies you

Why bother with AI-generated images when you can get a robot to take actual images? Nikon has just launched a new compact camera robot that brings motion control to the masses by copying your handheld positions.

Launched by Nikon subsidy Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC), the Cinebot Mini is aimed at studio owners, content creators, grips, cinematographers and camera operators, and sets out to democratize the powerful yet perplexing power of motion control.

While the technology enables high-precision camera moves to be made repeatedly (and identically) for multiple passes, as required for visual effects techniques, it is far more science than art. Driven by software to input sequences of keyframes, it's a technical skill more than anything else – and between the size, cost and expertise required, it largely makes motion control the preserve of big budget productions.

The Cinemot Mini, by contrast, not only enables operators to control the robot by hand using a mobile device or a computer, it also promises the ability to record a user's handheld camera movements (or manual dolly pushes) and turn those into repeatable sequences.

Designed to be highly portable and transportable, the Cinebot Mini can be easily deployed on set or location and runs for up to eight hours without mains power. It boasts a 10kg payload and 1.3m arm reach, with track and pedestal options for complete flexibility.

"It’s the ideal solution for professionals looking to record and replicate any movement manually made on set with maximum flexibility and ease of use to meet a wide variety of production requirements," said Assaff Rawner, MRMC CEO.

