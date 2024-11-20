Nikon ambassador Heather Agyepong explores how photography can be a healing tool for mental health

By
published

A new film from Nikon ambassador Heather Agyepong explores how taking photographs can be a healing practice

Heather Agyepong stands in a gallery
Heather Agyepong (Image credit: Heather Agyepong / Nikon)

Nikon has announced the release of ‘The Mind In Focus’, a new film exploring the role of photography as a tool to support mental health.

Heather Agyepong, British actor, photographer and Nikon Ambassador her intimate approach to photography as a mindfulness practice in a new film, now available on storytelling streaming platform, WaterBear.

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

