Nextorage announces new, super-fast portable SSDs

Nextorage has revealed a new, super-fast portable SSD: the NX-PS1PRO Series. By utilising the latest USB4, 40Gbps interface, this cutting-edge drive is capable of a blistering 3,900 MB/s maximum read speed, and an equally impressive 3,800 MB/s peak write rate. This has the potential to make the NX-PS1PRO up to four times faster at transferring files than a typical USB 3.2 Gen 2-based portable SSD.

(Image credit: Nextorage)

To ensure the drive stays cool during prolonged data transfers, Nextorage has designed a designed fanless heatsink and a body optimized for heat dissipation, to minimize thermal throttling. The rugged exterior is also rated to withstand a drop from up to 3 meters, while also being shock-, vibration-, and bend-resistant. Even the USB-C cable connection is rated for over 10,000 insertion cycles, and the drive can be used in temperatures from 0°C to 35°C.

(Image credit: Nextorage)

The Nextorage NX-PS1PRO will come in 1TB, 2TB and 4TB capacities, all capable of the same advertised file transfer speeds. Each drive measures an easily-portable 59mm x 128mm x 15mm and weighs in at 190g.

Expect to pay $249.99 for the 1TB flavor, $349.99 for the 3TB version, while the top-spec 4TB capacity will cost $599.99.

