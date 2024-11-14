Nextorage announces new, super-fast portable SSDs

By
published

Boasting incredible transfer speeds, USB4 connectivity and rugged build quality

Nextorage NX-PS1PRO portable SSD
(Image credit: Nextorage)

Nextorage has revealed a new, super-fast portable SSD: the NX-PS1PRO Series. By utilising the latest USB4, 40Gbps interface, this cutting-edge drive is capable of a blistering 3,900 MB/s maximum read speed, and an equally impressive 3,800 MB/s peak write rate. This has the potential to make the NX-PS1PRO up to four times faster at transferring files than a typical USB 3.2 Gen 2-based portable SSD.

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. 

