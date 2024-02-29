New PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine issue 215 – get a free camera bag when you subscribe today!

Our new April issue 215 of PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is on sale now, with a new subscriptions offer! Subscribe today for big savings + get a free Lowepro Passport Duo camera bag worth £29.99!*

Here's what's in the new No.1 Canon Magazine + FREE videos + FREE ebook...

If you’re fairly new to photography, or have never fully understood how your Canon camera settings work together, knowing which aperture, shutter speed and ISO combination to use for the best exposure can be baffling. This issue we go back to basics, explaining in detail how different apertures, shutter speeds and ISO settings will affect your photos.

Plus we’ve provided some essential tables and illustrations you can refer to time and again. With our guide, all the numbers will soon become second nature, and you’ll be taking better exposures with your Canon gear in no time.

New Canon camera skills!

This month our PhotoPlus Apprentice learns how to take great exterior and interior architecture photos, on a special photo trip to Salisbury Cathedral with top tuition by Canon pro David Clapp.

In our Canon Skills section, we have new photo projects for you, all with free video guides! James Paterson teaches you to capture great close-ups of fungi on the forest floor with a Speedlite, Dan Mold reveals how to create tourist-free street scenes, and macro on a budget! Plus there’s new Photoshop image-editing tutorials.

Wildlife photographer Esteban Frey talks about working in a cabin crew and flying to the world’s richest habitats, to turning pro this year.

We have new Photo Stories from you, Canon School and EOS SOS, plus learn all about at the NEC on 16-19 March, including what you can expect from Canon on their stand including their Canon pro photographer speakers.

Plus we test great RF prime lenses for Canon EOS R mirrorless in Super Test.

Also get your free 164-page PhotoPlus Annual ebook worth £17.99, download details inside.

We're the No.1 Canon magazine, written by Canon photographers, for Canon photographers, and we cater for every Canon EOS camera user.

If you’re not a PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine subscriber already CLICK HERE to join our Canon crew and get your free Lowepro camera bag worth £29.99!*This also makes sure your copy is delivered to your door every month.

Every issue of PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is packed with essential Canon techniques, tests, tutorials and inspiration every issue – out now at all good newsagents and supermarkets.

Thank you for choosing PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine!

Back issues and digital editions

Limited back issues of PhotoPlus print editions are available on our MagazinesDirect secure store

Alternatively, we have a number of different digital options available:

• Apple app (for iPad or iPhone)

• Pocket Mags (mult-platform app, great for Android users)

• Zinio app (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Readly (digital magazine subscription service)