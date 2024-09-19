New leak reveals possible Vivo X200 camera specs

Vivo's upcoming flagship camera phone is just around the corner
Prolific camera phone tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked what may be the camera specs for Vivo's upcoming flagship phone, the X200. Given how similar the new phone's reported camera set-up is to the previous X100, this latest tip does seem plausible. The tip comes shortly after Vivo itself published a sample photo apparently shot on the X200:
According to Digital Chat Station, the primary wide-angle module in the X200's triple-camera array will be Sony’s IMX921 sensor - a 50 megapixel, 1/1.49-inch chip. This is a marginal upgrade over the X100's IMX920 sensor, which is the same size and megapixel count as the IMX921.
The leak states that the X200's ultrawide camera will use a Samsung ISOCELL JN1 50MP 1/2.76” sensor - a direct carry-over from the X100. The third module is a periscope telephoto camera, which Digital Chat Station says will use a 50 megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor. This 1/1.95-inch sensor differs from the 64MP, 1/2-inch OmniVision OV64B sensor used in the X100's telephoto camera, though if the leak is correct, the X200 looks like it'll retain the X100's 70mm, f/2.57 periscope lens, enabling 3x optical zoom.
The leak also claims that the X200 will be capable of 10x hybrid zoom and will feature a 32MP selfie camera.
Elsewhere, the X200 is said to sport a 6.78-inch OLED display with a 1.5k resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and under-screen fingerprint reader - no change here from the X100's screen specs. The leak claims the X200 will run MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 processor - the direct successor to the Dimensity 9300 SoC in the X100. However, the X200 will supposedly pack a larger 5,800mAh battery - up from 5,000mAh in the X100.
We won't have too long to wait to see if this latest leak is credible, as Vivo is expected to launch the entire X200 phone series on October 14.
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.