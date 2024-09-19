New leak reveals possible Vivo X200 camera specs

Prolific camera phone tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked what may be the camera specs for Vivo's upcoming flagship phone, the X200. Given how similar the new phone's reported camera set-up is to the previous X100, this latest tip does seem plausible. The tip comes shortly after Vivo itself published a sample photo apparently shot on the X200:

(Image credit: Vivo)

According to Digital Chat Station, the primary wide-angle module in the X200's triple-camera array will be Sony’s IMX921 sensor - a 50 megapixel, 1/1.49-inch chip. This is a marginal upgrade over the X100's IMX920 sensor, which is the same size and megapixel count as the IMX921.

The leak states that the X200's ultrawide camera will use a Samsung ISOCELL JN1 50MP 1/2.76” sensor - a direct carry-over from the X100. The third module is a periscope telephoto camera, which Digital Chat Station says will use a 50 megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor. This 1/1.95-inch sensor differs from the 64MP, 1/2-inch OmniVision OV64B sensor used in the X100's telephoto camera, though if the leak is correct, the X200 looks like it'll retain the X100's 70mm, f/2.57 periscope lens, enabling 3x optical zoom.

The leak also claims that the X200 will be capable of 10x hybrid zoom and will feature a 32MP selfie camera.

Vivo's current X100 Pro camera phone (Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

Elsewhere, the X200 is said to sport a 6.78-inch OLED display with a 1.5k resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and under-screen fingerprint reader - no change here from the X100's screen specs. The leak claims the X200 will run MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 processor - the direct successor to the Dimensity 9300 SoC in the X100. However, the X200 will supposedly pack a larger 5,800mAh battery - up from 5,000mAh in the X100.

We won't have too long to wait to see if this latest leak is credible, as Vivo is expected to launch the entire X200 phone series on October 14.