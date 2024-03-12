New 'House of Photography' in NYC offers the first immersive Leica experience EVER

Leica, the esteemed German camera brand, has announced the inauguration of its first immersive flagship store and gallery in the vibrant Meatpacking District of New York City, at 406 West 13th St.

This new establishment may be worthy of pilgrimage for photography enthusiasts, further enhancing Leica's presence in Manhattan, while complementing its existing hubs across the city. It is a flagship store and gallery, underscoring the city's renowned spirit of creativity, providing a haven for visual storytellers to discover inspiration and access tools that facilitate genuine visual expression.

Beyond retail, it aims to act as a hub for the art and culture of photography, though of course the new venue offers a captivating retail experience where customers can immerse themselves and acquire Leica's comprehensive range of products, including cameras, lenses, and accessories.

(Image credit: Leica)

Occupying two floors and spanning over 3,000 square feet along 13th Street, just steps away from the Highline and The Whitney Museum of American Art, the newly unveiled flagship store and gallery has been meticulously crafted to cater to a diverse clientele, ranging from seasoned professionals to avid photography enthusiasts.

The ground floor houses the Leica boutique, a haven displaying the complete lineup of cameras, lenses, sport optic products, the Leica watch collection, and the innovative Leica Cine 1 Laser TV. Additionally, visitors can immerse themselves in the captivating exhibitions at the Leica Gallery NYC, showcasing the works of established photographers alongside emerging talent.

Ascending to the top floor, guests discover a realm of inspiration. Here, a Leica Library awaits, inviting exploration through an array of meticulously curated photography books overseen by acclaimed photographer Todd Hido. Adjacent, the photo studio stands as a haven for creatives to experiment with Leica's cutting-edge technology.

Finally, the outdoor rooftop beckons visitors to engage in conversation, foster community, and spark collaboration amidst the picturesque cityscape—an unparalleled opportunity to delve into the rich tapestry of art and culture that photography embodies.

(Image credit: Leica)

Dr. Andreas Kaufmann, Chairman of Leica's Supervisory Board has this to say about the announcement:

"Leica has always been at the forefront of the photography industry, and our new Meatpacking flagship will further cement that position, this new space will open up the world of Leica to the public and give people more opportunities to engage with up-and-coming talent, fellow Leica fans, and renowned photographers."

While Matthias Harsch, CEO of Leica Camera added:

"We are excited to expand our presence in Manhattan with the opening of our flagship store and gallery in the heart of the Meatpacking District. This new location, in one of the city's most dynamic neighborhoods, provides photographers with a space to explore, connect, and find inspiration. We are thrilled to expose more people to the Leica experience, allowing them to discover the critical role photography plays in our society."

(Image credit: Leica)

This latest addition signifies the brand's seventh Leica Store and third gallery in the United States.

The exclusive grand opening of Leica's flagship store and gallery in New York City's Meatpacking District (406 W 13th St.) is slated for Thursday, March 14, 2024. The event will include a ceremonial ribbon cutting, a reception, and an exhibition showcasing Leica's newest offerings.

Moreover, the grand opening will extend into a weekend filled with immersive experiences accessible to the public. This includes a panel discussion featuring colleagues of the esteemed Leica photographer Elliott Erwitt on March 15th from 6 PM to 8 PM, a captivating talk and book signing with Ralph Gibson on March 16th from 6 PM to 8 PM, and opportunities for photowalks guided by Jason Roman and Gulnara Samoilova.