New Google Pixel 9a's main camera has ideas above its standing

The rumors keep coming about the Google Pixel 9a, which will reportedly be ready for pre-order in mid March.

The next generation budget phone is allegedly getting a camera overhaul, and taking its parts from Google’s most expensive model.

It’s ditching the 64-megapixel primary sensor of the Pixel 7a and Pixel 8a for a 48-megapixel sensor, and it’s likely that it's the same sensor from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google’s most expensive model.

It would appear that the Pixel 9a still lacks a telephoto camera, and that the front facing and ultrawide camera are both still the same as previous models at 13 megapixels.

With a lower resolution sensor, and the fact that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a foldable device not made by a Chinese manufacturer, the camera might not be the best on this budget phone. However, it should be better than previous Pixel models thanks to the larger size of megapixels used.

The ‘Add Me’ feature is also “confirmed” according to Android Headlines, debuted by Google with the Pixel 9 series in August. This slightly bizarre feature will allow you to appear in photos you’ve taken of friends and family, without needing to ask someone to take a photo for you.

The 9a will also come with an older modem than the Pixel 8 series, the Exynos Modem 5300, contrasting with the Pixel 9’s newer Exynos Modem 5400, which has better efficiency and advanced 5G features.

All the decisions about the Pixel 9a are evidently trying to strike a balance between affordability and performance, while the 48MP sensor could be to help with battery life.

