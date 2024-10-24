New Google Pixel 9a's main camera has ideas above its standing

The camera's is rumored to be getting a downgrade, but it's coming from Google's most expensive model

A photo of the Google Pixel 9
Google Pixel 9 (Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

The rumors keep coming about the Google Pixel 9a, which will reportedly be ready for pre-order in mid March.

The next generation budget phone is allegedly getting a camera overhaul, and taking its parts from Google’s most expensive model.

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

