New BenQ monitors could be the ultimate screens for photo and video editing

By Ben Andrews
published

New 27" SW272Q and SW272U monitors boast 99% AdobeRGB coverage, plus a bunch of pro features

BenQ SW272U monitor
BenQ consistently makes some of the best monitors for photo editing, and now it's launching two new monitors aimed squarely at discerning photographers and videographers. The new PhotoVue SW272Q and SW272U replace the outgoing SW271C and SW270C, with the key difference between the two new models being panel resolution: the SW272Q is a Quad HD (2560 x 1440) display, while the SW272U has a Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution. Both are 27-inch displays like their predecessors, and both boast USB-C connectivity for simple link-up with an attached laptop, but BenQ has now boosted Power Delivery from 60W to a healthier 90W.

But what really makes the SW272Q and SW272U special is their color accuracy and wide-gamut color space coverage. Both models boast 100% sRGB and 99% AdobeRGB coverage, along with factory color calibration to an accuracy of Delta E ≤1.5. The PhotoVue SW272U and SW272Q are certified by Pantone Validated, Pantone SkinTone, and Calman Verified for color performance and calibration. Both also support HDR, though only the SW272U supports hybrid-log gamma, making it the more suitable display for video editing.

What's more, both models also feature hardware color calibration. Unlike conventional monitor calibration where a LUT (look-up table) is saved to your computer to modify the graphics card's color output, the SW272Q and SW272U calibrated color data is stored in the monitor itself, independent of the connected computer.

A separate colorimeter like from a brand like Calibrite, X-Rite or Datacolor is required, which is then used in conjunction with BenQ's brand new Palette Master Ultimate calibration software. BenQ says this has been in development for 6 years and is both easier to use compared to previous software versions, as well as being 50% faster. Palette Master Ultimate is also said to be twice as accurate as older versions, while offering a real-time comparison of pre- and post-calibration color.

BenQ SW272U monitor

Like previous BenQ monitors, the SW272Q and SW272U are supplied with BenQ's Hotkey Puck remote control, but this time in a new G3 revision. Core functionality remains largely the same as the previous G2 hotkey puck - it lets you take control of monitor settings, switch color spaces, etc - but now the controller operates wirelessly. The buttons have also been tilted slightly at an angle to better face the user, and as before, and they can be customised to suit your workflow.

If you'd rather use the monitor's on-board controls, these have been upgraded from a row of button son the SW271C and SW270C to a new five-way controller for the SW272Q and SW272U. Also on the bottom of the monitor you'll find an SD card reader, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The monitor's stand has also been upgraded with a soft-touch rubberized surface on the stand's base, while a detachable back cover and cable hub improves cable management. As with previous models, the SW272Q and SW272U are both supplied with a detachable hood, though only the hood supplied with the SW272U can be used in portrait orientation. Both models also feature a fine-coated anti-reflection panel coating to dramatically cut down reflections and glare, simulating the texture and experience of viewing paper.

The Ultra HD SW272U is available imminently, priced at $1,599.99. The Quad HD SW272Q will begin shipping July 3rd, priced at $799.99.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Specifications
Header Cell - Column 0 SW272USW272Q
Resolution3840 x 21602560 x 1440
Display size27"27"
HDRHDR10, HLGHDR10
Color gamuts100% sRGB, 99% Adobe RGB100% sRGB, 99% Adobe RGB
USB-C Power Delivery90W90W

