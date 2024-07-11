Never has automotive photography looked so clean!

For over two decades, photographer Benedict Redgrove has captured some of the most exciting, exotic, and rare cars in the world, and lucky for us they have all been showcased in a new book now live on Kickstarter.

Car photography is a genre that fascinates me, but the genre is often flooded with images that look similar. Enter Benedict Redgrove. A photographer who has forged a unique style of car photography that elevates the genre into a clean and crisp minimalist art form.

(Image credit: Benedict Redgrove)

Auto Photo Manual by Benedict Redgrove is a book comprised of over 250 captivating images, that not only highlight the beauty in each car's form but take the viewer on a journey through the process of their creation.

Through insightful writing and photography, Redgrove captures the inception of the advertising campaign, through the shoot, and out the other side into post-production - precious inspiration for any budding commercial photographer!

Speaking on the book Redgrove says, "I wanted to make a book that shows the work and projects in their entirety. Often, I create a large body of work, but due to space or budget, only a few images are shown in magazines or campaigns. This way, I can release the full sets and talk about the how, why, when, and where of the images, which I often get asked about".

(Image credit: Benedict Redgrove)

The book is filled with stories and images of some of the most beautiful cars on earth, from classic concept cars to cutting-edge autonomous vehicles. The cars are highlighted by Redgrove's graphic and architecture style, resulting in a stunning book that will appeal to not just photographers and car enthusiasts, but lovers of all things design.

The Kickstarter is now live and is well on its way to reaching its goal. The campaign has multiple tiered rewards for early backers including prints, postcards, and signed editions. I can't wait to get my hands on a copy!

I am a huge fan of photography books that show the behind-the-scenes processes. I find gleaning valuable information from industry-leading professionals in books can elevate my photography and way of working (and you don't always need to use a Phase One medium format camera like Benedict Redgrove to do it!)