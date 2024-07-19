NBC Sports chooses Canon equipment to cover the Olympic & Paralympic Games

NBC Sports pick Canon broadcasting equipment to cover the Olympic & Paralympic Games

(Image credit: NBC / Canon)

NBC Sports has chosen Canon to supply 4K UHD and HD Field, Portable, and Studio lenses for the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics, taking place from July 24 to August 11, and August 28 to September 8, respectively.

This is no mean feat, and will certainly give Canon a financial boost as NBCUniversal coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games will span multiple platforms, including NBC, Peacock, USA Network, E!, CNBC, GOLF Channel, Spanish-language networks Telemundo and Universo, as well as NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

