NBC Sports chooses Canon equipment to cover the Olympic & Paralympic Games

NBC Sports has chosen Canon to supply 4K UHD and HD Field, Portable, and Studio lenses for the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics, taking place from July 24 to August 11, and August 28 to September 8, respectively.

This is no mean feat, and will certainly give Canon a financial boost as NBCUniversal coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games will span multiple platforms, including NBC, Peacock, USA Network, E!, CNBC, GOLF Channel, Spanish-language networks Telemundo and Universo, as well as NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Peacock will also serve as the streaming hub for the 2024 Paris Olympics, delivering the most comprehensive Olympic content in U.S. media history, with live streaming of every sport and event, including all 329 medal events - so these lenses will certainly be put to work to keep us all updated on every development across the games.

Canon DIGISUPER 95 broadcast lens (Image credit: Canon)

NBC Sports will employ 115 Canon UHD broadcast lenses, including a significant number of large format Cine-Servo lenses, for its coverage of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Canon will also send a support team of six service and support members to Paris, ensuring the broadcast of the Games reaches viewers in the United States smoothly.

Chris Connolly, VP, Olympics Venue Engineering, NBC Sports had this to say about the announcement:

“As we approach our production of the 2024 Paris Olympics, we rely on Canon’s precision lenses, particularly for our new intimate cinematic style and behind-the-scenes coverage. Canon’s wide variety of lens solutions allow us to capture the rich, dynamic images from the Parisian venues, with some of the most majestic backdrops we’ve ever seen. NBC Sports also depends on Canon’s global professional support, guaranteeing we will always have the ‘shot’ to convey the excitement and emotion both in competition and around Paris 2024 back to viewers in the United States.”

Canon KJ13x6B KRSD broadcast lens (Image credit: Canon)

Canon has collaborated with NBC Sports for 34 years, supporting the broadcast company with production efforts at previous Olympics and other major international sports events in North and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Isao “Sammy” Kobayashi, president and CEO of Canon U.S.A., said:

“What an honor, to once again be chosen to utilize some of our finest broadcast digital imaging solutions for NBC Sports’ production and to be chosen as a broadcast lens provider for NBC."

While it might come as no surprise that Canon has been chosen it does beg the question: 'Just what are the remaining big three – Sony, Panasonic, and Nikon – going to do to help convince big outlets like NBC and others that their range of offerings is just as good for broadcasting?'

Sony has its PZ range of lenses, which in my opinion need improving if they are to compete, Panasonic has a great offering of cine-servo lenses that I have seen being used for productions all the time – maybe just bad luck on the company's part.

But if you're asking "Why did you mention Nikon?" Well, since Nikon required Red Digital Cinema Cameras there have been rumors and hints that Nikon will start production lenses for the cinema and broadcasting space – something which I would love to come into fruition.

Perhaps Paris 2024 was too soon, but Nikon could soon be able to compete against Canon in this important space (the next summer Olympics are in Los Angeles in 2028).