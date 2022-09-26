Space mission to intercept asteroid live streamed from a smart telescope tonight

In November 2021, NASA embarked on a first-of-its-kind space mission to find out if it's possible to protect Earth from an asteroid impact. Known as DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) the mission sent a spacecraft into deep space with the intention of impacting an asteroid.

Just over 10 months later and the spacecraft has finally made it to a 160m-wide asteroid named Dimorphos. Tonight at 7.14pm EDT on September 26 (00.14am BST on September 27 in the UK), DART will impact the asteroid - an event that will be visible from Reunion Island on the East coast of Africa.

Thanks to Unistellar - a pioneer in modern smart telescope (opens in new tab) astronomy - the historic event will be live streamed on YouTube in partnership with the SETI Institute (opens in new tab) by Patrice Huet, a local astronomer from the Unistellar network.

Using a Unistellar eVscope (opens in new tab), Huet will attempt to detect and live stream the collision on the Unistellar social networks in order to help people learn more about this unique defense mission.

Before the live stream begins, there will be a welcome and introduction followed by short 20-minute talks from different people at the Seti Institute, Caltech, Planetary Science Institute and the Unistellar network. They will be discussing everything from what to expect post-impact to why the mission was commissioned, how the navigation system works and the first photo of Dimorphos will be revealed.

For any budding astronomers or astrophotographers, there are also ways you can help from your own back garden by joining the Unistellar network which currently consists of more than 10,000 digital telescopes spread across Europe, Japan and North America.

The collision will take place at 12:16 BST/19:14 EDT/16:14 PDT and can be live streamed on YouTube (opens in new tab) via the Seti Institute - a nonprofit organization whose aim is to understand the nature and origins of life in the universe. To find out more information about the DART mission, check out the NASA website (opens in new tab).

