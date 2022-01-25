Mega rebates on Canon, Sony, Panasonic and DJI ending soon at Adorama

Getting that piece of gear you have always wanted at an even better price than you expected is always a great feeling, whether if you want to upgrade to medium format or want to get the best deal on a mirrorless camera, but what if you looked and there were no deals at all, bad feeling right?

Well make sure you don’t get that disappointing feeling and take full advantage of the January camera deals front he likes of Canon, Sony, Panasonic and many more that will soon be expiring from Adorama. As always if any deals the team at DCW have sourced the best deals from across the internet to make sure you are getting the best bang for your buck out there, and hopefully making the buying decisions that little bit easier for you.

Below you will find the top 10 deals on lenses, cameras, drones, camera bundles, you name it, we have it below to make sure you’re seeing the best deals from the retailers you love and the brands that you enjoy, heck we even have some deals that might even make you consider switching to another manufacturer - but we will leave that up to you.

DJI Mini SE Drone Bundle| was $418.90 | now $399

Save $19.90 On the retail price of this DJI Mini SE drone, plus get an additional Intelligent Flight Battery, 128GB SanDisk Extreme microSD memory card and Slinger Alpine 160 Multi-Device Shoulder bag thrown in for free!

Canon EOS R Accessory Bundle | was $1,799 | now $1,599

Save $200 on this 30.3MP full-frame mirrorless camera built around the new RF lens mount. The versatile kit adds a shotgun microphone, photo management and editing software, camera bag and a memory card, making you ready to shoot stills or video

Sigma 85mm f/1.4 DG HSM ART Lens for Canon EF's With Bower Filter Kit | was $1,199 | now $1,099

Save $100 on this brilliant Sigma 85mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art lens for Canon EF mount, with a wide aperture perfect for portraits and street photography. In this Cyber Monday deal you'll get Bower Filter Kit and Sigma USB dock worth $220 thrown in too!

Canon ZOOM Monocular | was $319.99 | now $296.99

SAVE $50 See farther with the ZOOM Digital Monocular from Canon, this powerful magnification features image stabilization, built-in wireless connectivity and more, all packed in a sleek and compact design. Zoom into subjects at sporting events, nature walks, quickly, clearly, and with ease.

Sony ZV-1 Vlogger Kit| was $940 | now $898

Save $50 on the Sony ZV-1 when you buy it from Adorama. It's one of the best compact vlogging cameras you can get, it's perfect for travel and this kit comes with a shoulder bag and 32GB memory card – amazing!

Celestron StarSense Explorer| was $625 | now $480

Save $145 On this Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ 5" Newtonian Reflector Telescope. It can be controlled by a Smartphone App to point it at a precise portion of the night sky.

Sigma fp + 45mm f/2.8 | was $2,199 | now $1,599

SAVE $600 with this amazing deal and have a portable powerhouse with you wherever you go with 4K 30p, 12-bit RAW and ISO from 100-25,600, paired with the great 45mm f/2.8 Contemporary lens.

3Pod V3AH Video Tripod w/ 2-way head | was $129.95 | now $99

Save $30.95 on this strong and stable video tripod, which boasts an impressive payload of 8.8 lbs. The legs extend to 61”, there are sturdy rubber feet and the 2-Way fluid metal panhead offers smooth horizontal panning and vertical tilt.

Z CAM E2-S6 Pro Recorder Kit | was $5,499 | now $4,499

SAVE $1,000 and take the plunge to 6K cinematic with this ready-to-shoot kit including the Dzofil 20-55mm T2.8 in EF Mount and Atomos Ninja V + extras.

DJI FPV Fly More kit | was $1,825 | now $1,525

Save $300 on this DJI FPV drone with the Fly More value bundle of accessories. The DJI FPV records 1080p/60fps video and the Fly More Kit adds a motion controller, carry case, microSD card – and more!

