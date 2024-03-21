MASSIVE £450 saving as Canon R5 drops to new low price

If you're looking to upgrade to one of the best mirrorless cameras on the market then now is a great time to take the plunge and grab the Canon EOS R5 at its lowest-ever price online at just £3,349 when using code CAN-450 at checkout with Wex.

<a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=2298&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wexphotovideo.com%2Fcanon-eos-r5-digital-camera-body-1744939%2F%3Fsv_campaign_id%3D24658%26sv_tax1%3Daffiliate%26sv_tax3%3DCamerapricebuster%26sv_tax4%3D0%26sv_affiliate_id%3D24658%26awc%3D2298_1711026165_7ee76aba637be6ee4fb9e4f45f8ea562%26utm_source%3Daw" data-link-merchant="wexphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Canon EOS R5| was £3,799 |now £3,349

SAVE £450 at Wex with code CAN-450

If you're looking for a great mirrorless camera that can capture 45MP stills and amazing 8K video then they don't get much better than the Canon EOS R5 - now at its lowest-ever online price!

Sporting a freshly engineered 45MP CMOS sensor, the Canon EOS R5 delivers remarkable features such as 8K RAW video recording, a swift 12-fps continuous shooting with its mechanical shutter, and marks a milestone as the inaugural EOS camera to incorporate Canon's 5-axis sensor-shift image stabilization.

Going beyond mere pixel count, this sensor harmonizes with the advanced DIGIC X image processor, introducing a new era of Dual Pixel CMOS AF. With a staggering 1,053 selectable points spanning the entire field of view, this system ensures rapid, seamless, and intelligent focusing performance.

Moreover, it integrates Deep Learning technology, enhancing subject tracking and enabling precise detection of eyes, faces, and heads, whether human or animal, making this the perfect camera for those shooting sports, wildlife, or portraits.

However, if a mere 45 megapixels isn't enough then you can opt for an even higher MP count of a staggering 400 megapixels, thanks to the IBIS High-Resolution shot mode you can create 400 megapixels files in-camera, without the need for external software. This feature can be used for some specific situations when a high-resolution file with fine detail is required such as art reproduction.