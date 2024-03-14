Man-made landscapes! N-Photo 161 on sale today

From crumbling castles to epic feats of engineering, the human imprint on the landscape is everywhere you look, and in this issue Nigel Forster shows you how to capture scenes that have been transformed – for better or worse – by the stamp of mankind.

Our apprentice heads into the streets to photograph Bristol Light Festival – a once-a-year installation that fills the city with light-themed artworks.

They don’t come cheap, but in our Big Test we rate 10 of the best telephoto prime lenses for both F-mount and Z-mount Nikons, which combine epic reach with the optical quality that only a fixed-focal-length lens can deliver, and are the go-to glass for pro sports and wildlife photographers. On the other end of the scale, we bring you our five-star review of the Viltrox 27mm f/1.2 – a fully professional lens for DX mirrorless Nikons that comes with a bargain price tag.

In our interview, Brett Florens tells his unlikely tale of how a stint as a riot policeman led to being one of the world’s most in-demand wedding photographers. Plus landscape photographer John Miskelly explains why slow is the way to go on a trip to capture the epic scenery of Iceland.

We have projects on shooting spring flowers, starling murmurations, model railways and cyanotypes – an old-school method of exposing chemically coated paper to capture simple shapes, plus our usual Photoshop and Affinity Photo tutorials.

