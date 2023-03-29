Live
LIVE: Sony is launching a new camera today! Watch it right here
A new Sony camera is being announced today – watch the LIVE launch event right here with us
It's new camera day! Sony is launching its latest model today, which it is teasing as delivering "the ultimate content creation experience".
The launch will be broadcast live at 10:00 EST / 15:00 BST / 01:00 AEST (so technically tomorrow, for Australian readers).
The announcement video is embedded below, so you can watch the launch along with us when it goes live. We'll be live blogging the entire thing, and offering our thoughts and insights as the event unfolds.
Sony is promising "exclusive content, including an in-depth look at the camera’s new features and interviews with professionals testing it in the field."
Stay tuned as we see the next chapter in Sony's product lineup, and what it means for the best cameras for vlogging, the best cameras for streaming (opens in new tab), and the world of content creation in general!
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best camera deals, reviews, product advice, competitions, unmissable photography news and more!
Thank you for signing up to Digital Camera World. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.