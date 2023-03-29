LIVE: Sony is launching a new camera today! Watch it right here

It's new camera day! Sony is launching its latest model today, which it is teasing as delivering "the ultimate content creation experience".

The launch will be broadcast live at 10:00 EST / 15:00 BST / 01:00 AEST (so technically tomorrow, for Australian readers).

The announcement video is embedded below, so you can watch the launch along with us when it goes live. We'll be live blogging the entire thing, and offering our thoughts and insights as the event unfolds.

Sony is promising "exclusive content, including an in-depth look at the camera’s new features and interviews with professionals testing it in the field."

Stay tuned as we see the next chapter in Sony's product lineup, and what it means for content creation in general!