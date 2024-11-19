LIVE: Sony A1 II is being launched today – follow the announcement with us

The new flagship full-frame mirrorless camera gets its big reveal

By
last updated
Sony A1 II launch teaser
(Image: © Sony)
Refresh

The Sony A1 launched with a body-only retail price of $6,498 / £6,499 / AU$10,499 – and surprisingly the price of this has not fallen that much in the last three and a half years. In the US, Amazon has it discounted down to $5,498, while in the UK all the major retailers have it at £5,879.

Sony has officially confirmed that it will be launching new A1 Mark II mirrorless camera products today, November 19, with the announcement set for 9:00 EST / 14:00 BST (that's midnight AEST). The announcement will take place live on YouTube and Sony is inviting everyone to follow along, and you can bet we will be there.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1