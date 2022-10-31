DJI expected to announce cheaper Mavic 3 drone this week

DJI, the global giant of drone technology is due to announce a new drone this week. We think (according to rumors) it'll be called the DJI Mavic 3 Classic.

This new drone launch is scheduled for November 2 at 9am EDT / 1pm GMT (which works out as 12am AEDT on November 3) and the big clue that it could be a new Mavic is that the camera lens has been teased already by DJI themselves.

How to watch the DJI drone launch event

For the moment an official DJI YouTube (opens in new tab) waiting area for the live announcement is yet to be set up by the drone giant however, you can sign up via the official DJI website (opens in new tab) to be noticed when the announcement is going to take place.

DJI Mavic 3 Classic: What we expect to see

Rumors of the DJI Mavic 3 Classic have been circulating for some time now, and the specs of this new drone have been up in the air for a while.

According to leaks from WinFuture (opens in new tab), @DealsDrone (opens in new tab)and @JasperEllen (opens in new tab), the Mavic 3 Classic is likely to omit the telephoto camera seen on DJI's current consumer flagship, the DJI Mavic 3 (opens in new tab). That means that, as DJI's invite suggests, it'll only offer a single 20MP Four Thirds CMOS sensor for video and photos - which is still worthy for 4K video and able to deliver outstanding ariel photography, while leaked images of the drone also sugged that the Hasselblad collaboration is still present in this lesser spec drone.

Hello #Mavic3classic. Removing the Telelens made it 4 grams lighter. And thanks to my friend @rquandt for digging these pictures up. pic.twitter.com/dMaTiB6yg2October 27, 2022 See more

This type of strategy has worked well for DJI in the past, originally offering the DJI Mini 2 (opens in new tab), and then offering the DJI Mini SE (opens in new tab) as its cheaper alternative by removing its RAW photo capture, and only offering 2.7K video capture over the more expensive DJI Mini 2's 4K video recording.

To get the price down DJI will have to make some cuts somewhere and without knowing any official information it is hard to speculate what might come to fruition, however, If we were to guess we would say a strip down on the massive 1TB SSD found on the Mavic 3, with DJI opting for a 256GB / 500GB option on the Mavic 3 Classic, this would be a good reduction in price, while not entirely giving up storage freedom to do multiple flights in a day.

Obviously, the next issue would be recording codecs, if DJI were to slash the internal memory we can also see them limiting recording codes such as Pro Res from Apple to make the DJI Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine the go-to options for truly serious areal cinematographers. Other options could be reducing the optical zoom to 10x rather than the bigger 28x of the Mavic 3, then we could see a decent price drop to around $1,500 / £1,300 - which would fit right in-between the current DJI lineup of the DJI Air 2S and Mavic 3

All of those combined with the lack of a telephoto lens make for a compelling argument for the new DJI Mavic Classic – but please take into account that no official information from DJI has been announced and that the above is our own personal speculations.