Live Florida cameras: watch the hurricane in Florida as Ian unfolds

Live Florida cameras are broadcasting footage of the hurricane in Florida, giving us an up close and personal look at the activity of Hurricane Ian as it develops in the USA's Sunshine State.

The hurricane in Florida has strengthened to a Category 4 storm, sustaining storm-force wind speeds of 155mph (which is just short 2mph short of being classified as a Category 5), causing storm surges, power outages and at least two reported tornadoes.

With a network of news, weather and monitoring systems across the state, live Florida webcams have been broadcasting up-to-the-second feeds as Hurricane Ian builds and draws closer to the coastline.

Following Cuba being battered by Ian on Tuesday, resulting in a blackout across the country, some 2.5 million Floridians have been advised to vacate the area – with 1.75 million people receiving mandatory orders to evacuate, as police go door to door and in some cases pleading with residents to leave.

Hurricane in Florida: watch live Florida cameras

Catastrophic flooding has been projected, with the region between Sarasota and Naples particularly at risk, with the vulnerable Tampa Bay area feared to suffer a direct hit by a hurricane for the first time in over a century.

"Catastrophic storm surge inundation of 12 to 16 feet above ground level along with destructive waves are expected somewhere along the Florida coastline," warned (opens in new tab) the National Hurricane Center. "Residents in these areas should urgently follow any evacuation orders in effect.

"Catastrophic wind damage is expected along the southwestern coast of FLorida beginning in the next few hours where the core of Ian makes landfall. Preparations to protect life and property should be urgently rushed to completion."

The impact of the hurricane in Florida isn't going to be isolated to the coast, or even the state, as Ian and its effects will be felt across the southeastern United States.

"Heavy rainfall will spread across the Florida peninsula through Thursday and reach portions of the Southeast US later this week and weekend. Widespread, life-threatening catastrophic flooding is expected across portions of central Florida with considerable flooding in southern Florida, northern Florida, southeastern Georgia and coastal South Carolina."

