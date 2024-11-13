Limiting your choices as a photographer is a brilliant way to improve your craft

In order to understand something, scientists will often fix one variable and study how the environment reacts. Once they’ve collected the data, they’ll repeat it by fixing other variables and build another data set. Combining the knowledge from these will yield predictable results. As a photographer, you can use this to become more proficient. How, you might ask? Well, there are many ways to fix a variable in photography, so here’s a few to get you started.
1: Use a prime lens
2: Shoot using a Black and White mode.
3: Fix your aperture
4: Leave your tripod behind
