There's only one person you need to be better than as a photographer…

By
published

Taking better pictures than you took in the past is more important than comparing yourself to famous photographers

Sean McCormack opinion pieces
(Image credit: Sean McCormack)

Beginner photographers are often overwhelmed with inspiration. So many people to learn from. This does settle after a while. There’s often that Dunning-Kruger time when they feel they know everything and have little left to learn. They simply don’t know what they don’t know. 

At some point, they see or hear something that makes them realize how little they really know. This can lead to disappointment in their work and despair at ever improving. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sean McCormack
Sean McCormack

Sean McCormack is a commercial, and editorial photographer, book author, and regular contributor to Digital Camera magazine based in Galway, Ireland. He has extensive experience with Lightroom, dating back to its original beta version, and has tried out just about every plugin and preset available. His latest book is Essential Development 3: 25 Tips for Lightroom Classic’s Develop Module

Related articles