Lexar breaks CFexpress speed records with its latest Type B and Type A cards

Lexar has announced the world's fastest CFexpress Type B card. The new Lexar Professional CFexpress Type B Card DIAMOND Series is capable of a blistering 1900MB/s max read speed and 1700MB/s peak write speed. To put that in context, most premium CFexpress Type B cards manage around 1700/1500MB/s read/write speed, with the previous speed king, Angelbird's AV Pro XT MK2 Type B card topping out at 1785/1600MB/s.

(Image credit: Lexar)

Not content with releasing a record-breaking CFexpress Type B card, Lexar is simultaneously launching the world's fastest CFexpress Type A card. Boasting max read/write speeds of 900MB/s and 800MB/s, the Lexar Professional CFexpress Type A Card GOLD Series card narrowly beats the previous Type A record holder, Delkin Devices' 160GB Black-series card and its 880/790MB/s read/write performance.

(Image credit: Lexar)

Of course 'peak' speeds aren't much use unless a memory card can sustain high speeds during real world shooting, so Lexar's new Type B and Type A cards are also VPG400 (Video Performance Guarantee) certified to maintain a sustained 400MB/s write speed, ensuring even high frame rate or 8K video can be captured with no dropped frames.

(Image credit: Lexar)

The cards are also designed to be shock and vibration-proof, as well as resistant to extreme temperatures. They are also backed by a lifetime limited warranty. In addition to the new card launches, Lexar has also revealed that it will be offering a new CFexpress™ Type A card reader, supporting 10Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C connectivity.

Sadly no information has been given about capacity options or pricing for each card type, only that the cards are still in development and will go on sale in Q2 2022.

