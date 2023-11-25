Leica's sexy, Apple-like "Ghost" camera gets a $500 price drop

Usually when people lust over Leicas, it the classic-looking rangefinder M-series that they're talking about. For my money, though, the sexiest Leica is the special edition Hodinkee collaboration, the Ghost.

Just look at it – it's like a cross between Leica and Apple! And amazingly, the Leica Q2 Ghost has just been reduced by $500 – something that's almost unheard of for special edition Leica cameras.

Leica Q2 Ghost | was $5,795 | now $5,295

SAVE $500 (Adorama) The sleek Hodinkee aesthetic on the outside complements the slick Leica tech. The 47.3MP full-frame sensor is paired with a Summilux 28mm f/1.7 lens, perfect for street shooting and everyday photography.

How good is the Leica Q2? Good enough to make Peter McKinnon return his Canon ambassador card and join the Red Dot brigade, apparently. Technically a compact camera, it packs a 47.3MP sensor and a fixed Summilux 28mm f/1.7 lens that also accommodates macro photography.

I love this lens, but Leica experimented with a digital zoom system that enables you to artificially change your focal length (shooting 30MP images at 35mm, 15MP at 50mm and 7MP at 75mm). It also captures DCI 4K 24p, UHD 4K 30p and FullHD 120p, though with no microphone jack this isn't really a camera for video.

The Leica Q3 is technically a better camera, but honestly? This camera is just so darned gorgeous that I would rather have the Q2 Ghost.

(Image credit: Leica)

