Leica M prototype sells for a cool $2.1 million at Leitz Photographica Auction

By
published
Vintage Leica M prototype camera photographed for Leitz Photographica Auction 45
(Image credit: Leitz Photographica Auction)

A Rare Leica M prototype has sold at auction for a hefty €2.04 million ($2.14m / £1.7m / AU$3.31m). The camera was the highest earning lot from many vintage Leica cameras that went under the hammer at Leitz Photographica Auction 45.

The early 'M' prototype was lot number 76, auctioned with a unique M-Mount Elmar 3.5/3.5cm lens, and it sold for far more than its estimate of 600,000 to 700,000 euros, thanks to its exceptional historical significance.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Adam Waring
Adam Waring
News Editor

Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

Related articles