Leica gets smarter as Frame.io Camera to Cloud planned for Leica SL3 and others in 2025

Leica will introduce Frame.io technology into select cameras in 2025, naming the flagship Leica SL3 as the first recipient via firmware update

Adobe and Leica have announced an integration of the Adobe Frame.io Camera to Cloud technology that will become available to the Leica SL3, set to launch in 2025. This collaboration will bring unprecedented speed and security in transferring media from camera to production teams, enabling creatives to share their work in real-time.

Adobe introduced the Frame.io Camera to Cloud technology as a seamless way to connect on-set media to production workflows. This technology is now being embedded directly into select Leica cameras to enhance efficiency for photographers and videographers alike. Currently, this Camera to Cloud technology was only available on selected Panasonic and Fujifilm cameras, but it was announced at Adobe MAX last week, that Canon, Nikon and Leica would also be coming on board.

