Leica gets smarter as Frame.io Camera to Cloud planned for Leica SL3 and others in 2025

Adobe and Leica have announced an integration of the Adobe Frame.io Camera to Cloud technology that will become available to the Leica SL3, set to launch in 2025. This collaboration will bring unprecedented speed and security in transferring media from camera to production teams, enabling creatives to share their work in real-time.

Adobe introduced the Frame.io Camera to Cloud technology as a seamless way to connect on-set media to production workflows. This technology is now being embedded directly into select Leica cameras to enhance efficiency for photographers and videographers alike. Currently, this Camera to Cloud technology was only available on selected Panasonic and Fujifilm cameras, but it was announced at Adobe MAX last week, that Canon, Nikon and Leica would also be coming on board.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

Nico Köhler, Head of Product Experience at Leica Camera, highlighted the importance of this collaboration in advancing Leica’s mission of innovation.



"Collaborating with our partners from Adobe again marks a significant milestone in the continuous pursuit of innovation at Leica, providing photographers and videographers with seamless workflow solutions, The integration represents Leica’s commitment to professional users, offering enhanced speed and flexibility for creative professionals in both photography and videography."



With Frame.io becoming an embedded technology within the Leica SL3, users can expect a new level of immediacy in delivering assets. Photographers will be able to publish high-quality content on social media within minutes, while videographers can provide same-day footage for events. Additionally, the new capability will streamline real-time collaboration and simplify approval workflows, making the Leica SL3 an invaluable tool for creative professionals working under tight deadlines or in highly collaborative environments.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

The Frame.io Camera to Cloud functionality will be available via a firmware update accessible through the Leica FOTOS app or on the Leica website in 2025. As yet there is no information if this functionality will be coming to other Leica flagship cameras like the Leica Q3 or the Leica M11.

This integration underscores the commitment from Leica to keeping the company, and its technology at the cutting edge, delivering innovative solutions for industry professionals looking for efficiency without compromising on quality.