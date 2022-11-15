Leica and Hodinkee announce new Leica Q2 "ghost" special edition

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Leica Q2 gets a ghostly new colorway with Leica and Hodinkee collaboration on the Leica Q2 "ghost" edition

Leica Q2 "Ghost" Set by Hodinkee
(Image credit: Leica / Honinkee)

Leica and luxury watch brand Hodinkee have collaborated on a new horologically-themed edition of the perfect everyday camera in two variations of the Leica Q2: the Leica Q2 “Ghost” Set by Hodinkee and the Leica Q2 “Ghost” by Hodinkee. 

This collaboration follows in the spectral footsteps of Hodinkee’s first collaboration with Leica back in 2019 with the Leica M10-P “Ghost Edition” For Hodinkee.

Leica Q2 "Ghost" Set by Hodinkee

(Image credit: Leica / Hodinkee)

These new limited editions of the Leica Q2 Set by Hodinkee will be limited to just 150 full sets worldwide and colored to invoke the ghostly faded bezels of some of our favorite dive watches by Hodinkee.

This light gray "Ghost" colorway is a departure from the black paint common to the standard body of the Leica Q2 (opens in new tab). To achieve this new colorway the camera’s magnesium alloy body has been painted in a soft gray and then wrapped in smooth tonal gray leather, the latter of which has been specially coated to reliably protect the Leica Q2 “Ghost” from the elements. 

In a first for the Leica Q2, the lens has also been coated in an anodized silver finish that not only is reminiscent of a steel case of a sturdy dive watch but, also plays into the distinct subtlety of the "Ghost" colorway. Furthermore, pursuing a monochromatic appeal, the traditional Leica red dot logo has been omitted, as we have seen with the Q2 Monochrom (opens in new tab) and Q2 Reporter (opens in new tab) models. 

The top plate signature has been rendered with Leica’s vintage signature logo in yet another shade of warm gray, just as it was on the Leica M10-P “Ghost Edition” for Hodinkee. Finishing the grey and ghostly effect, the Leica Q2 “Ghost” Set By Hodinkee includes not only a silver aluminum thumb grip but, also a gray woven Leica rope strap.

Leica Q2 "Ghost" Set by Hodinkee

(Image credit: Leica / Hodinkee)

Leica Q2 "Ghost" Set by Hodinkee

(Image credit: Leica / Hodinkee)

Leica Q2 "Ghost" Set by Hodinkee

(Image credit: Leica / Hodinkee)

On the back of the camera, framing the Q2’s 3-inch LCD display is a special, subtle engraving showing “GHOST SET BY HODINKEE” above the display and, below, the specific number for the set up to 150 within the limited edition made for Hodinkee. All these small details come together to ensure that the Leica Q2 "Ghost" is a specific and collectible limited edition of an already unique camera. 

On November 15th, the Q2 “Ghost” Set by Hodinkee, which includes the special engravings, silvered aluminum thumb grip, and a gray strap, will be sold exclusively from the Hodinkee Shop for $5,995.00 / £5,180.00

While, on December 8th, an additional 2,000 units of Leica Q2 “Ghost” by Hodinkee cameras will be available globally at all Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store, and authorized dealers - which we believe will be sold without the thumb grip and Hodinkee strap. 

If this article has been of interest we recommend looking at our Leica Q2 review (opens in new tab), or taking a look at our best Leica cameras (opens in new tab) guide.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

