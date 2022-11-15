Leica and Hodinkee announce new Leica Q2 "ghost" special edition

Leica and luxury watch brand Hodinkee have collaborated on a new horologically-themed edition of the perfect everyday camera in two variations of the Leica Q2: the Leica Q2 “Ghost” Set by Hodinkee and the Leica Q2 “Ghost” by Hodinkee.

This collaboration follows in the spectral footsteps of Hodinkee’s first collaboration with Leica back in 2019 with the Leica M10-P “Ghost Edition” For Hodinkee.

(Image credit: Leica / Hodinkee)

These new limited editions of the Leica Q2 Set by Hodinkee will be limited to just 150 full sets worldwide and colored to invoke the ghostly faded bezels of some of our favorite dive watches by Hodinkee.

This light gray "Ghost" colorway is a departure from the black paint common to the standard body of the Leica Q2 (opens in new tab). To achieve this new colorway the camera’s magnesium alloy body has been painted in a soft gray and then wrapped in smooth tonal gray leather, the latter of which has been specially coated to reliably protect the Leica Q2 “Ghost” from the elements.

In a first for the Leica Q2, the lens has also been coated in an anodized silver finish that not only is reminiscent of a steel case of a sturdy dive watch but, also plays into the distinct subtlety of the "Ghost" colorway. Furthermore, pursuing a monochromatic appeal, the traditional Leica red dot logo has been omitted, as we have seen with the Q2 Monochrom (opens in new tab) and Q2 Reporter (opens in new tab) models.

The top plate signature has been rendered with Leica’s vintage signature logo in yet another shade of warm gray, just as it was on the Leica M10-P “Ghost Edition” for Hodinkee. Finishing the grey and ghostly effect, the Leica Q2 “Ghost” Set By Hodinkee includes not only a silver aluminum thumb grip but, also a gray woven Leica rope strap.

(Image credit: Leica / Hodinkee)

(Image credit: Leica / Hodinkee)

(Image credit: Leica / Hodinkee)

On the back of the camera, framing the Q2’s 3-inch LCD display is a special, subtle engraving showing “GHOST SET BY HODINKEE” above the display and, below, the specific number for the set up to 150 within the limited edition made for Hodinkee. All these small details come together to ensure that the Leica Q2 "Ghost" is a specific and collectible limited edition of an already unique camera.

On November 15th, the Q2 “Ghost” Set by Hodinkee, which includes the special engravings, silvered aluminum thumb grip, and a gray strap, will be sold exclusively from the Hodinkee Shop for $5,995.00 / £5,180.00

While, on December 8th, an additional 2,000 units of Leica Q2 “Ghost” by Hodinkee cameras will be available globally at all Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store, and authorized dealers - which we believe will be sold without the thumb grip and Hodinkee strap.

If this article has been of interest we recommend looking at our Leica Q2 review (opens in new tab), or taking a look at our best Leica cameras (opens in new tab) guide.