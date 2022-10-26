Leaked photos of weird-looking AstrHori 28mm 2x macro probe lens surface online

Images of the brand new AstrHori 28mm F13 2X macro probe lens have just been leaked online. At first glance, you might think it looks more like the barrel of a shotgun than something with any optical ability you might be surprised by how good it is…

AstrHori is definitely the new kid on the block in terms of lens manufacturing - so new in fact, we're not all that familiar with them. Launched in 2018, the company has since added some weird but possibly wonderful lenses to the artillery; we haven’t yet had the chance to get our hands on any of them so we can’t comment on their quality but what we can say is they seem to be bringing out lenses no one else does.

However, Mirrorless Rumors (opens in new tab) has just posted a photo of one of their latest products, the Astrhori (opens in new tab)28mm 2x macro probe lens and it looks very much like the Laowa 24mm f/14 2x macro probe lens (opens in new tab). It’s designed for shooting objects extremely close up and the Laowa version at least has a built-in LED macro ringlight (opens in new tab) at the front of the lens which makes photographing small creatures and plants much easier as you won’t need an external light source.

From the images leaked online, it’s hard to tell whether the Astrhori probe lens will have a similar LED ring but we'd guess it would due to the nature and purpose of the lens. It also looks like the lens can be "collapsed" and the barrel section and mount section separated though we suspect this is so it's easier to store and not because you can use one without the other.

It’s expected the AstrHori 28mm 2x macro probe lens will be available to buy in early 2023 in the following mounts: Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z, Nikon F, Canon EF, Panasonic/Leica K, PL and Fujifilm X-mount.

So far, Astrhori hasn’t revealed anything in terms of specs, an official release date or its initial price but considering its other lenses seem to be budget alternatives, we hope this would follow the same formula - either way it should be less than the Laowa version.

