Kirsten Dunst's new Civil War movie is a love letter to photojournalism

By Kalum Carter
published

The trailer for A24's new Spring blockbuster centers around two photojournalists whose camera choices stood out to me

Still from the movie Civil War
Kirsten Dunst and Cailee Spaeny play photojournalists in the new movie Civil War (Image credit: A24)

The new movie Civil War is not just an adrenaline-fuelled blockbuster, but an ode to photojournalists who risk their lives to capture the truth. 

Civil War is the newest film from studio A24 and British filmmaker Alex Garland (Ex Machina and Annihilation). Set in the not-too-distant future, it centers around a team of journalists traveling across the US during a rapidly advancing American Civil War. In tow is a veteran combat photographer, played by Kirsten Dunst, and a younger aspiring photographer, played by Cailee Spaeny, and of course their camera choices stood out to me.

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 


Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

