Kandao QooCam EGO is the 3D camera and VR headset combo for the metaverse

Kandao is a pioneering company primarily focused in the field of VR technology and and conference room webcams. But it has just announced the QooCam EGO - which could be its most futuristic and most popular product to date.

This tiny 3D camera is a VR alternative that will allow users to snap, view, edit and share 3D captured content instantly. Excitingly, this device will be the first of its kind and Kandao are offering an exclusive discount for those who sign up for its crowdfunding campaign.

The very first viewer-integrated 3D camera, the QooCam EGO allows users to re-live every moment as if for the first time, through an incredibly immersive instantaneous experience combining VR technology with photography. The cam boasts a 3D viewer of up to 37 pixels per degree (PPD) that is double that of existing VR headsets, promoting a smooth and clear viewing experience in ultra-realistic 3D.

The device is soon to launch on Kickstarter, on 08 February to be exact, and with the previous campaign reaching 1 million dollars the company are confident that its QooCam EGO, as a revolutionary product, will do much better.

Unlike other devices that use methods to split one image into two in order to render a fake 3D effect, the QooCam EGO has two individual lenses, to achieve true authentic stereo 3D.

The 3D cam uses this stereo 3D technology to mimic the distance between human eyes, paired with a detachable magnetic 3D viewer that allows consumers to see their 3D content instantaneously. The QooCam EGO can record video at dual 1920 x 1080p at 60fps, providing ultra-smooth 3D playback by mimicking the focal effect of human eyes to deliver incredible depth and realism.

Small enough to fit in a pocket and weighing just 160g, the QooCam EGO is one of the smallest 3D cameras in existence, with the advantage of its detachable, portable viewer.

This device will travel easily making it perfect for any adventure or holiday, also conveniently cloud storage capable so forgetting the SD card won't ruin your trip. A powerful companion app allows for smart editing of your captures and unique 3D effect templates can be applied to the captures to create content that can be shared instantly with friends and family using seamless connection through the cam's built-in Wi-Fi features and settings controlled using its 2.54" touch screen.

QooCam EGO will not require storage and post-processing systems in the same way that other 3D systems do. Instead, the innovative detachable magnetic 3D viewer immerses users into the scene when viewed through the full HD display.

Kandao's CEO has shared that " Our mission is to enable photographers and content creators to present their work in the most vivid way possible. QooCam EGO unlocks a new dimension in visual storytelling. 3D is the coolest way to vlog, allowing you to immerse your audience in captivating stories. With smart editing and unique 3D effects, our App unleashes your creativity even further.”

All images and videos captured using the cam can be recorded from a first-person perspective, making this device ideal for vloggers. This headset-free VR alternative records footage that is compatible with YouTube and most major 3D TVs and headsets, meaning subscribers can also enjoy your content in 3D when uploaded. The applications of 3D filming and photography are limitless, ever wanted to view an interaction with your pet recorded in 3D? Now you can!

Kandao says it will continue to develop distinguished software and hardware, similarly to the integration of Snap-View-Edit-Share features that make the QooCam EGO an impressive portable and affordable alternative to a VR headset, that can be used to create your own eye-catching social content instead of viewing other channels.

Special pricing and incentives are being offered for early adopters of this product ahead of its kickstarter launch. The MSRP price will be $369 (Approximately £273 / AU$515), whereas super early bird prices for those who register will be $269 (Approximately £199 / AU$375.80) with free shipping.

