JVC 4K professional camcorder now $1,495 – a huge $500 saving

When you hear the word camcorder, you might imagine a huge shoulder rig-style camera with a tape recorder attachment. Thankfully, though, those days are over and you can pick up this 4K-capable JVC 4KCam professional camcorder for just $1,495 at B&H, saving you $500.

The Jvc GY-HM170 to give it its full title is a professionally camcorder reader to be used on documentaries or for your next indie project, the possibilities are really endless when you have an all-in-one package capable of recording 4K up to 30p and cinematic 24p at a bit rate of 150 Mb/s wrapped up in the friendly H.264 codec.

This camcorder is also able to record in full HD 1080p at 60p in 8-bit 4:2:2 and features a two-position ND filter of 1/4 and 1/16 so no matter the sunshine you can keep your footage at a constant exposure, so you are getting the best of both workflows to suit any output.

For monitoring your footage the flip-out LCD screen provides a detailed preview with 920,000 pixels, and also includes a 0.24 viewfinder with 1.56MP resolution when you want to gain critical focus on far away subjects. These monitor will come in handy, as you have the ability of 24x dynamic zoom or you can stick to the 12x optical zoom.

Another great feature of camcorders is they are very well suited for live streaming, and this model from JVC can output 4K over an HDMI connection and connect to a live switcher – making this an all-round workhorse suitable to cover many events.

Those who want a professional camcorder for run-and-gun productions can also take advantage of the top handle audio unit, which features two XLR audio inputs for use with external microphones – very handy when you need scratch audio from a shotgun microphone while having a live handled mic in the other slot for interviews on the fly.

These audio inputs are also switchable either to Mic, Line or Mic with +48 phantom power. Meaning that whatever audio you want to run, this option from JVC can handle any audio solution from enthusiast to high-end productions.

To top it off, this camcorder also offers dual recording options: a master at full resolution can be recorded to one card slot, while the other can receive either 1080p or low resolution. This is extremely useful when you want to edit the proxy first for offline editing before it gets sent “online” for a final production run-through with the full res footage.

