James Bond chooses Leica to photograph the Olympics

By
published

007 actor Daniel Craig chooses Leica to capture images at the Olympic Games in Paris

Daniel Craig with Leica at Paris 2024 Olympic Games
(Image credit: Omega)

Have you ever wondered what an international spy agent uses in their "off time" to capture images? Well now  we know, thanks to recent images from watch giant Omega on the company's Threads feed

Daniel Craig was spotted at the Olympic Games observing the equestrian discipline of showjumping, sporting a camera to capture some candid snaps. But of course, being the massive Hollywood actor that he is, having played one of the most recognizable characters ever to appear on the silver screen, well – James Bond wasn't going to be using a mere disposable camera, was he!

In fact, Craig was sporting a Lecia with a wide-angle lens, and this sent the social media platform Threads into meltdown.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

