James Bond chooses Leica to photograph the Olympics

007 actor Daniel Craig chooses Leica to capture images at the Olympic Games in Paris
(Image credit: Omega)
Have you ever wondered what an international spy agent uses in their "off time" to capture images? Well now we know, thanks to recent images from watch giant Omega on the company's Threads feed
Daniel Craig was spotted at the Olympic Games observing the equestrian discipline of showjumping, sporting a camera to capture some candid snaps. But of course, being the massive Hollywood actor that he is, having played one of the most recognizable characters ever to appear on the silver screen, well – James Bond wasn't going to be using a mere disposable camera, was he!
In fact, Craig was sporting a Lecia with a wide-angle lens, and this sent the social media platform Threads into meltdown.
After many assumptions by hawk-eyed users on the platform, it has been decided what model and lens the superstar was using from the German camera manufacturer – and the results might surprise you.
can tell you that James Bond uses a Leica M10-R with a cool Leica 24mm Elmarit-M f/2.8 – without a lens hood, might I add!
While some were surprised he wasn't using the latest flagship, the Leica M11, I admire Craig's choice, as I have often said that the Leica M10-R is the next Leica classic – and was in fact the very first Leica I ever used, and got me personally into the Leica ecosystem.
The M10-R was the first try from Leica to incorporate a large-megapixel sensor into this compact M-system camera body. With 40MP it towered over its predecessor, the 24MP Leica M10, and produced amazing colors. It's certainly on my shopping list to pick up a nice one when the eBay prices allow.
It also has me thinking that this will be Craig's personal camera. You can see by the various images online that this M10-R has many scrapes and fingerprints, which shows it's a used object – and I love to see these cameras being used!
The 24mm is a bit of an oddball, given that the M10-R's widest frame line shown in the viewfinder is 28mm. Anything wider and you usually sport an external viewfinder attached to the hot shoe, but maybe Craig just knows where to shoot to get that look he is after.
Either way, I would love to see the results he got from shooting that Leica 24mm Elmarit-M, which is one of the best Leica-M lenses around for wide-angle shooting.
I also think it's great to see celebrities enjoying photography. Obviously some of this is staged, as these shots where used by Omega to tease an upcoming release of a new Omega Seamaster (possibly a "no date" model), but still – anyone can enjoy photography and its great to see Daniel Craig out there taking pictures.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.