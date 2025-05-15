Leica partners with Greg Williams for the first-ever “Artist Look” in the Leica Lux app inspired by the classic Tri-X 400 look

Leica has unveiled the latest update to its LUX iPhone app, and with it, the first in a new series of cinematic "Artist Looks" - a collaboration that begins with British photographer Greg Williams.

Known for his emotionally resonant and cinematic imagery, Williams brings his distinct visual language to Leica Lux, creating a photographic experience that channels the classic character of Kodak Tri-X 400 film, reimagined for mobile photography. This new aesthetic prioritizes warmth, authenticity, and intimacy - consciously steering away from artificial enhancements to deliver a look that feels timeless and natural.

Greg Williams is no stranger to the Leica world. His lens has captured the likes of Daniel Craig, Kate Winslet, and Margot Robbie, shaping the public face of modern Hollywood with a style that is both polished and unfiltered. A long-time Leica devotee, Williams was also behind the lens of the Leica Q2 Daniel Craig Edition campaign.

His work is grounded in a philosophy of cinematic realism - a blend of documentary honesty and crafted composition. That same ethos now arrives in the Leica Lux app, allowing users to channel his unique vision in their everyday shooting.

“I wanted to create a look that feels real – not overdone, not artificial. No extra sharpening, no effects – just the image and the moment. The Leica Lux app made it possible to bring that aesthetic to the smartphone – with a cinematic depth I previously only knew from my Leica cameras,” Williams says. The new look has been carefully calibrated to perform in a range of lighting conditions, staying faithful to the subtleties that define Williams’ work.

Alongside the introduction of the Artist Look, Leica Lux v1.7 adds a layer of practicality with a customization feature that lets users mark their favorite looks for quicker access. It’s a considered update that caters to photographers working with consistent stylistic themes and seeking efficiency on the go. Leica has also confirmed that this new look will be integrated into the Leica FOTOS app in the near future, meaning the aesthetic developed by Williams will soon be available for use with Leica cameras themselves.

Since acquiring the Norwegian smartphone photography startup Fjorden Electra in 2023, Leica has made bold moves into the mobile space. The Leica LUX app, which launched in 2024, has aimed to bring the character of Leica lenses to iPhone photography, complete with manual controls and a suite of visual presets that echo the brand’s legendary optics.

With an App Store rating of 4.8 stars, it’s already proving to be the photographer’s mobile tool of choice. The latest update, v1.7, is available now. The Greg Williams Artist Look is included in the full version of the app, and available free for one year with registration of a Leica Lux Grip.