It's not a typo! Our favorite Garmin Mini 2 Dash Cam is under $100 this Black Friday

Looking for a dash camera for a gift or yourself this Black Friday weekend? Well, we reckon you could do a lot worse than go for this deal on the Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2. It is one of the best dash cams around, and our outright favorite budget budget dashcams. On sale at Amazon for $99.99, it is a nice little deal to help you keep your eyes on the road.

Sure this is not the biggest discount you will see bandied around this Black Friday. The Garmin Mini has a recommended price of $130, and generally goes to around $120. So it is a mere saving of $20. And the deal is not even exclusive to Amazon - this manufacturer sale price is available from lots of stores - including from B&H and Best Buy.

Garmin Mini 2 dash cam | was $129.99 | now $99.99

The Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 might just be about the smallest dash cam on the market today. Roughly the size of a car key fob, the camera records in 1080p Full HD resolution with HDR, is easy to set up, has an equally compact windscreen mount, and even features a voice control system

What we like about the Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2, apart from its price is that it is so small - taking up hardly any real estate on your windshield. It is also really easy to attach to your windscreen too, using Garmin’s wonderfully simple and compact mounting system.

Despite the size, the Mini 2 still packs a punch, with a Full HD resolution at 30 frames per second, a 140-degree lens, and HDR to help balance exposure in especially bright and dark environments.

Read our full Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 review for more details