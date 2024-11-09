"It took SIX YEARS to make the Lumix GH6" – a Panasonic insider spills the beans!

With so many camera rumors and so much hearsay doing the rounds, sometimes it's better to cut to the chase and speak with someone on the inside of a camera company to find out what's actually going on.

Matthew Dangyou is a filmmaker, YouTuber and Lumix-lover who hosts a regular podcast where he waxes lyrical about all things Lumix, including interviews with notable people in and around the Lumix world.

In this episode of his YouTube show, he speaks with Sean Robinson, the social media marketing specialist for Panasonic Lumix USA. If you have 45 minutes to kill, it's well worth a watch.

Sean is also a filmmaker who was a Lumix devotee long before he began working for Panasonic (a post he's held for nearly ten years), so he knows what makes the Japanese giant tick more than most. In this wide-ranging interview, he shares inside info about the internal workings of the company.

What’s on the Horizons for LUMIX ft. Sean Robinsons - YouTube Watch On

ABOVE: Watch the video interview

One interesting insight includes the development cycle of new cameras: "The biggest thing that people don't understand is that product development cycles are actually quite long.

"I can relate this back to the GH6 announcement: I think that was about six years for that camera to come out, and the development plan for the GH6 started the second the GH5 was released, so it's a long development cycle."

Which does, of course, beg the question about the Lumix GH7's development cycle – being that the camera was launched just two years after the GH6 was released.

Obviously, there's nothing that will get the lawyers scrambling with cease-and-desist orders, but it's an interesting take nonetheless about the inner goings-on at Panasonic's Lumix subsidiary.

If you love Lumix as much as Matthew and Sean, then don't miss our guides to the best Panasonic cameras and the best Micro Four Thirds lenses to screw onto the front of them.