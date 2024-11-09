"It took SIX YEARS to make the Lumix GH6" – a Panasonic insider spills the beans!

A Panasonic marketing specialist shares the skinny on the six-year development cycle of the Micro Four-Thirds marvel
(Image credit: Matthew Dangyou)
With so many camera rumors and so much hearsay doing the rounds, sometimes it's better to cut to the chase and speak with someone on the inside of a camera company to find out what's actually going on.
Matthew Dangyou is a filmmaker, YouTuber and Lumix-lover who hosts a regular podcast where he waxes lyrical about all things Lumix, including interviews with notable people in and around the Lumix world.
In this episode of his YouTube show, he speaks with Sean Robinson, the social media marketing specialist for Panasonic Lumix USA. If you have 45 minutes to kill, it's well worth a watch.
Sean is also a filmmaker who was a Lumix devotee long before he began working for Panasonic (a post he's held for nearly ten years), so he knows what makes the Japanese giant tick more than most. In this wide-ranging interview, he shares inside info about the internal workings of the company.
What’s on the Horizons for LUMIX ft. Sean Robinsons - YouTube
One interesting insight includes the development cycle of new cameras: "The biggest thing that people don't understand is that product development cycles are actually quite long.
"I can relate this back to the GH6 announcement: I think that was about six years for that camera to come out, and the development plan for the GH6 started the second the GH5 was released, so it's a long development cycle."
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Which does, of course, beg the question about the Lumix GH7's development cycle – being that the camera was launched just two years after the GH6 was released.
Obviously, there's nothing that will get the lawyers scrambling with cease-and-desist orders, but it's an interesting take nonetheless about the inner goings-on at Panasonic's Lumix subsidiary.
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.