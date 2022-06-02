It has never been easier to invest in a second-hand Leica camera

If you have dreamed of owning the best Leica camera (opens in new tab) or ever wanted to buy something from Leica but been discouraged by the price, that could be about to change. Leica US has now opened its new pre-owned products page on the official Leica US store (opens in new tab).

This new pre-owned section of the Leica US store allows photographers to get a Leica product at a vastly reduced rate due to being an already used piece of equipment. But don't let that stop you from purchasing that Leica M10-R (opens in new tab) or 90mm APO Summicron (opens in new tab) you have always had your eyes on – in fact on some selected second-hand products you can even get a 24 month warranty from Leica!

The website states that you are getting just the same Leica quality but without any compromise, expect for price that is. "Before you hold one of our Leica Pre-Owned products in your hands, you can be sure it has gone through numerous checks. Selected Pre-Owned products receive in-depth inspections and come with a warranty certificate for up to 24 months. Leica pre-owned products are first-class quality, guaranteed by Leica."

You can also sell back to Leica! The company has been offering trade-ins for a long time now and sometimes that is the best way to get an amazing deal on either a new Leica camera or lens that you have your eye. "Every Leica has its unique value, and serves as an investment in your legacy. When trading in your Leica product, we ensure you receive the best value towards a credit when you switch to new Leica equipment. Trade in your Leica Q when you buy a Leica Q2, upgrade your Leica SL (type 601) to an SL2 or SL2-S, and more."

With the use of these two options now combined on the Leica US store, it has never been easier to invest in your Leica future, albeit selling your existing camera for another via trade-in or purchasing your first Leica camera at a reduced rate, with the wonderful knowledge that the camera has been looked at by a Leica expert. There aren't many places that can offer you a second-hand Leica camera at a greta price and with a long warranty!

