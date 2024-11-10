Is there anything a phone camera can't capture?

"You can't shoot action-packed sport with a camera phone!" Oppo's latest flagship phone proves otherwise

Oppo Find X8 Pro sample image
(Image credit: Future)

In late October we reported that Oppo had announced its next flagship camera phone series: Find X8. Since then, we've been lucky enough to get a sneak peak of the flagship handset in the range: the Find X8 Pro, which like past Oppo phones has been developed in collaboration with Hasselblad.

We can't yet reveal any details about exactly what camera hardware the new phone is packing, but we can share some sample images showing what the phone's cameras are capable of. And the short answer? A lot!

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

