Is there anything a phone camera can't capture?

In late October we reported that Oppo had announced its next flagship camera phone series: Find X8. Since then, we've been lucky enough to get a sneak peak of the flagship handset in the range: the Find X8 Pro, which like past Oppo phones has been developed in collaboration with Hasselblad.

We can't yet reveal any details about exactly what camera hardware the new phone is packing, but we can share some sample images showing what the phone's cameras are capable of. And the short answer? A lot!

A UEFA Champions League football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Atlético Madrid doesn't seem like an optimal scenario for a camera phone: fast-paced action, viewed from a long distance. It's the kind of environment where you'd traditionally want one of the best mirrorless cameras, teamed with a huge lens for sports photography (along with some very deep pockets to fund such a set-up). But Oppo decided this would be a suitable venue to put the Find X8 Pro through its paces, and it turns out they weren't being over-ambitious.

Thanks to the phone's incredible processing speed, and its considerable zoom capability, I was able to capture the action with surprising clarity, despite being seated up in the stands. The photos below are completely unedited and uncropped - they're straight from the phone. Sure, a bit of work in Photoshop would make them even better, but they still prove how powerful a camera phone can be, even when it's taken out of its usual comfort zone.

We are now in the process of conducting a full review of the Oppo Find X8 Pro and will present our verdict on the phone as soon as it's officially launched.